Star Trek Set to Beam Down Original Float for 2026 Rose Parade

The "Star Trek" Universe will have its own float during the Pasadena Tournament of Roses' 137th Rose Parade on January 1st, 2026.

In honor of Star Trek Day 2025, franchise fans are learning a lot about what's ahead with the upcoming 60th anniversary (September 8th, 2026, to be precise). Earlier today, a number of announcements were rolled out – including news that there will be a "Star Trek" float during the 2026 Rose Parade. The upcoming anniversary season is set to celebrate "Space for Everybody," extending an open invitation to celebrate the future that "Star Trek" aspires to – a future of hope, a future of exploration, and a future where we rise to the challenge to be bold.

That message is going to be on a whole lot of screens on January 1st, 2026, when the Pasadena Tournament of Roses kicks off the 137th Rose Parade in Pasadena, California, with a customized float. The historic event, which features elaborate flower-covered floats, spirited marching bands, and more, all traveling along a multi-mile route, is attended by thousands and streamed by millions around the world (with college football's Rose Bowl game following the festivities). The franchise is looking to offer an innovative float design that will reflect the values of hope, inclusivity, exploration, and unity. In addition, the float will also spotlight the franchise's 60th anniversary and Showrunners/EPs Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau's Holly Hunter and Paul Giamatti-starring Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

Set to launch in Early 2026 as a kickoff to the year's "Star Trek:60th anniversary celebrations, the teaser above includes a look at the series' iconic campus in San Francisco, plus the new starship and integral part of the Starfleet Academy campus, the U.S.S. Athena. In addition, here's what we learned about the cast (followed by a new key art poster and preview images):

Holly Hunter is Nahla Ake, the Chancellor of Starfleet Academy and Captain of the U.S.S. Athena, who also happens to be a long-lived half-Lanthanite.

Sandro Rosta is Caleb Mir, an orphan with a troubled past – and unlikely Starfleet cadet.

Karim Diané is Jay-Den Kraag, a Klingon cadet who dreams of becoming a medical officer.

Kerrice Brooks is Series Acclimation Mil, a.k.a. Sam, the first of her kind to ever attend Starfleet Academy.

George Hawkins is Darem Reymi, an aspiring captain from a wealthy home world.

Bella Shepard is Genesis Lythe, an admiral's daughter determined to make her own name in Starfleet.

Zoë Steiner as Tarima Sadal, a Betazoid and daughter of the president of Betazed.

Robert Picardo, reprising his iconic role as The Doctor.

Tig Notaro, reprising her role as Jett Reno.

Oded Fehr, reprising his role as Admiral Vance.

Recurring guest star Gina Yashere as Commander Lura Thok, a Klingon/Jem'Hadar hybrid who is the chancellor's First Officer and Cadet Master.

Recurring guest star Paul Giamatti is part Klingon, part Tellarite Nus Braka, the season's villain with an ominous past connected to one of our cadets.

Produced by CBS Studios, the streaming series introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves – and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself. Here's a look at the image gallery that was also released for the streaming series:

Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau serve as co-showrunners – with Kurtzman expected to direct the first two episodes – and will executive produce the series alongside executive producers Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa, and John Weber. The series premiere episode is written by Violo, with Star Trek: Starfleet Academy produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment – and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

