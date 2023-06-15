Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, Trailer, TV | Tagged: Episode 2, paramount plus, preview, season 2, star trek, strange new worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E02 Preview: Pike's Willing To Wait

Pike's willing to wait for the meeting he needs in a sneak preview of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 2 "Ad Astra Per Aspera."

With the second season premiere of Paramount+'s Anson Mount (Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley) & Ethan Peck (Spock)-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds now streaming, we've reached that awkward time where we preview next week's episode without spoiling anything that hit today because… spoilers, you know? With our review hitting tomorrow morning, we have a look at "Ad Astra Per Aspera," courtesy of The Ready Room with Wil Wheaton. In the clip below, Pike (Mount) looks to lock down some legal firepower for Commander Una (Romijn) and he's willing to wait if he has to – just as long as he can keep breathing long enough. Also in the episode, Wheaton & Peck discuss Spock's duality; in addition, the history of Klingon / Federation relations is explored, we get a chance to meet the Enterprise's new Chief Engineer Pelia (Carol Kane), and more.

So make sure to check out the sneak preview for S02E02 "Ad Astra Per Aspera" (beginning at the 29:00 mark), followed by a previously-released preview for the next chapter:

In season two of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilizations. The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any "Star Trek" series.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season will also feature the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. In addition, Jack Quaid (Boimler) & Tawny Newsome (Mariner) from "Lower Decks" will be crossing over in a live-action way this season (reportedly in the seventh episode), directed by none other than Jonathan Frakes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

