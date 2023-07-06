Posted in: Paramount+, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: paramount, preview, season 2, star trek, strange new worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02E05 Preview: Spock's Feeling Strange

We get some clues to why Spock's feeling a little strange in this preview for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 5 "Charades."

Once again, we've reached that day of the week when we can share a look at what's happening with next week's episode of Paramount+'s Anson Mount (Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley) & Ethan Peck (Spock)-starring Star Trek: Strange New Worlds even though this week's episode is only hours old. That means you don't have to worry about spoilers – but you can get excited for what we have to share, courtesy of Wil Wheaton's The Ready Room. In S02E05: "Charades" (written by Kathryn Lyn & Henry Alonso Myers), a shuttle accident results in Spock's DNA being removed by some aliens. Yup, that means he's fully human – and about to face T'Pring's family. And in the following clip, you're about to see a little of the backstory leading to Spock not quite feeling like himself…

Here's a look at the preview for S02E05 "Charades" (kicking in at around the 29:45 mark) – followed by a featurette focused on last week's episode and a look back at what we know about the season so far:

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – On Location In Toronto

In the following featurette, Carol Kane (Pelia), Paul Wesley (James T. Kirk), Christina Chong (La'An Noonien-Singh), and Executive Producers Akiva Goldsman & Henry Alonso Myers discuss filming S02E03: "Tomorrow And Tomorrow And Tomorrow" on location in Toronto, Canada:

Here's a look at what's ahead for the second season of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds – followed by a rundown of what we previously learned about the new season:

In season two of STAR TREK: STRANGE NEW WORLDS, the crew of the U.S.S. Enterprise, under the command of Captain Christopher Pike, confronts increasingly dangerous stakes, explores uncharted territories and encounters new life and civilizations. The crew will also embark on personal journeys that will continue to test their resolve and redefine their destinies. Facing friends and enemies both new and familiar, their adventures will unfold in surprising ways never seen before on any "Star Trek" series.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years that Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, following Pike, Science Officer Spock (Ethan Peck), and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) during the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds around the galaxy. The streaming series also stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M'Benga. The second season will also feature the return of special guest star Paul Wesley as James T. Kirk and new addition Carol Kane in a recurring role as Pelia. Jack Quaid (Boimler) & Tawny Newsome (Mariner) from "Lower Decks" will be crossing over in a live-action way this season, directed by none other than Jonathan Frakes.

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Aaron Baiers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth.

