Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, Daryl Dixon, my adventures with superman, sdcc, section 31, star trek, strange new worlds, The Walking Dead

Star Trek, Superman, TWD Universe, SDCC & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: TWD: Dead City/Daryl Dixon, SDCC, Section 31, Strange New Worlds, My Adventures with Superman, and more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" dropping AC/DC with "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap," we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City & Daryl Dixon, SDCC 2023 Posters/Wraps, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Section 31, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, TNT's AEW Collision & Battle of the Belts, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman, Youku's The Legend of Anle, Crunchyroll, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SDCC 2023, TWD: Daryl Dixon, Star Trek: Section 31 & Strange New Worlds, My Adventures with Superman & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, July 17, 2023:

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Eiffel Tower Has Seen Better Days

The Walking Dead: Dead City S01E05 Review: Negan's Suddenly "Popular"

Section 31: "Star Trek" Universe SDCC Wrap Signals More Info Coming?

The Walking Dead: Dead City S01E05 Scene: Negan & Armstrong – Allies?

Star Trek: Picard: Hurd, Burton on SAG-AFTRA Strike/Streaming Pitfalls

What We Do in the Shadows S05E03 Trailer: Our Vamps Show Their Pride

AEW Collision and Battle of Belts Befoul Legacy of Owen Hart

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S08/S10 Bloopers: The Gang Screws Up

Strange New Worlds: Spock Being "Team Barbenheimer" Is Logical: Peck

My Adventures With Superman Ep. 3 Continues Charm Offensive: Review

SDCC 2023 Could've Been Different SAG-AFTRA Weapon Against AMPTP

The Legend of Anle: Epic Tragedy Begins as Screwball Comedy: REVIEW

Crunchyroll Announces 4 Fall Anime: "Frieren," "Demon Prince" & More

SDCC 2023, Rick & Michonne, Ms. Marvel & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!