SDCC 2023, Rick & Michonne, Ms. Marvel & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Babylon 5, The Venture Bros., Justified, Ms. Marvel, Good Omens 2, Doctor Who, SAG-AFTRA/SDCC, and more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" dropping CHVRCHES with "Good Girls (John Carpenter Remix)," we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Babylon 5: The Road Home, The Venture Bros., FX's Justified: City Primeval, AMC's The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, TNT's AEW Collision/Battle of the Belts, Disney+'s Ms. Marvel, Hulu's Futurama, Amazon's Good Omens 2, Max's Harley Quinn, HBO's The Last of Us, Snowpiercer, BBC's Doctor Who, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard, FXX's What We Do in the Shadows, Anthony Carrigan (The Flash, Gotham & Superman: Legacy), SAG-AFTRA/SDCC, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: SDCC 2023, The Venture Bros., Justified, The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne, Ms. Marvel, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, July 16, 2023:

Babylon 5: JMS Confirms Second "The Road Home" SDCC Screening Set

The Venture Bros. Finale Preview: The Monarch Seems Off His Game

Justified: For What It's Worth, Danny? Raylan Didn't See It, Either

The Walking Dead: "Rick & Michonne" Poster Already on Display at SDCC

Daredevil: Vincent D'Onofrio Urges Comic Con/SAG-AFTRA Clarity ASAP

AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts: Double Dose of Disrespect

Ms. Marvel: Marvel Studios' Iman Vellani-Starrer Hits ABC In August

Futurama Looks Back at Fry's Iconic Moments, Bender's Illicit Schemes

AEW Rampage Review: Betrayal, Manipulation, and Tangy Trickery

Good Omens 2: Heaven & Hell Need Leads on Gabriel; New Key Art Posters

Harley Quinn: Harley & Poison Ivy's Season 3 – For Better AND Worse

Snowpiercer Star Lena Hall Calls Out Season 4 Scanning/Capture Efforts

The Last of Us: Marlee Matlin Congratulates Woodard on Emmy Awards Nom

Doctor Who: Russell T. Davies Confirms Series 14 Filming Wrap

Star Trek: Picard Star Michelle Hurd on What SAG-AFTRA Is Fighting For

What We Do in the Shadows Season 5 E01/E02 Review: Vampiric Conundrum

Gotham, The Flash & Superman Legacy: Anthony Carrigan's No DCU Newbie

SAG-AFTRA/WGA Strikes, SDCC 2023 Fallout & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Venture Bros. Pull Out of SDCC 2023; Publick & Hammer Address Fans

