Star Trek Universe: Paramount Releases SDCC 2024 Panel; News Recap

From "Strange New Worlds" and "Lower Decks" to "Starfleet Academy" and "Section 31," here's the Star Trek Universe panel from SDCC 2024.

When the "Star Trek" Universe rolled into Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 (SDCC 2024) this weekend, they definitely didn't come empty-handed. Along with previews, teaser, and casting announcements, a whole lot of folks from both sides of the camera headed out to the four-day pop culture extravaganza to make sure "Star Trek" fans know that things are looking pretty damn cool on the streaming side of things.

With Justin Simien moderating things, the session kicked off with a conversation with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Executive Producers Alex Kurtzman and Producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers, plus series stars Rebecca Romijn (Una Chin-Riley) and Ethan Peck (Spock).

Following that, Star Trek: Lower Decks stars Tawny Newsome (Beckett Mariner), Jack Quaid (n Brad Boimler), Noël Wells (D'Vana Tendi), Jerry O'Connell (Jack Ransom), as well as Creator/Executive Producer Mike McMahan and Executive Producer Kurtzman took the stage to discuss the animated series' final season.

Next up was Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, with Executive Producers and Co-Showrunners Kurtzman and Noga Landau. To wrap things up, we also had a chance to hear from Section 31 cast members Omari Hardwick, Sam Richardson, and Kacey Rohl, along with Executive Producer Kurtzman and Director/Executive Producer Olatunde Osunsanmi. While unable to be there in person, star Michelle Yeoh was able to check in via video to introduce a teaser for the upcoming film.

But that wasn't all! In addition, it was announced that Simien and Newsome were developing a live-action comedy series set within the franchise's universe. See what we mean? Now, you can check out the entire panel (video above) – and if you're looking for all of the teasers and previews, make sure to check out our coverage below…

Now, here's a look back at Bleeding Cool's coverage of the panel during SDCC 2024 on Saturday, July 27th:

