Star Trek: Voyager – Kate Mulgrew Appearing at Janeway Statue Unveil

One of Star Trek's most revered captains in Kathryn Janeway will be getting her own statue at her designated birthplace of Bloomington, Indiana since the franchise takes place in the future. The Janeway Collective created the bust for the franchise's first female lead when Star Trek: Voyager premiered on UPN in 1995 running for seven seasons. Star Kate Mulgrew, who played the character for the duration of the series and in The Next Generation film Nemesis in 2002, made the announcement on Twitter over two tweets.

This Saturday, October 24, The Janeway Collective @janewaystatue is unveiling their statue in Bloomington, Indiana – the future birthplace of Captain Janeway! Follow their social media for the tour around the city that my bronze counterpart is taking before reaching her final destination. Also, tune in for a livestream at 11am EST with a special appearance by yours truly! Winking faceRaised hand with part between middle and ring fingers. Four leaf clover https://irishlion.com/event

A "Star Trek" Renaissance on CBS All Access and Nickelodeon

Star Trek: Voyager won seven Emmys during its run. In light of the franchise's renaissance on television with Discovery in its third season, Picard, Lower Decks, and Short Treks on CBS All Access, Mulgrew makes her triumphant return to Trek in a fifth show called Prodigy, an animated series for Nickelodeon, which premieres in 2021. Janeway is the second Starfleet captain to have her own monument. The first is located in Riverside, Iowa, which in 1985 decided to build a marker to commemorate the future birthplace for Captain James T. Kirk, played by William Shatner in the prime universe and currently in the Kelvin Universe films by Chris Pine of the U.S.S. Enterprise in The Original Series. The city also has a museum and an annual convention called Trekfest. What other figures in Star Trek do you feel deserve their own monument?

