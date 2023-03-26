Star Trek: William Shatner to Elon Musk: Twitter Should Be Paying Me Star Trek icon William Shatner called out Twitter CEO Elon Musk for his attempt to make money off of blue checkmarks (or whatever color).

On the latest episode of "Sh*t William Shatner Says," the 92-year-old Canadian actor and Star Trek icon has new beef with Twitter's new blue check mark policy as most of his current relevance comes from his current activity on social media aiming his latest barb at its current CEO. "Hey [Elon Musk] what's this about blue checks going away unless we pay Twitter? I've been here for 15 years, giving my & witty thoughts all for bupkis. Now you're telling me that I have to pay for something you gave me for free? What is this-the Colombia Records & Tape Club?" Shatner wrote.

Star Trek Stars William Shatner & Robert Picardo on Twitter's Verification System

To catch up on the Twitter policy on blue check marks, it used to be an $8 monthly subscription. Now to keep them, users have to sign up for Twitter Blue, where users can keep existing features like edit tweets, 1080p video uploads, reader mode, custom navigation, bookmark folders, top articles, post longer videos and write longer posts up to 4,000 characters. Tweets from verified users will be prioritized in "helping to fight scams and spam," and they'll only see 50 percent FEWER ads in their home timeline.

If users opt for the annual plan, they can pay for the low, low price of $84 a month or save one, on average, one whole, crisp, shiny dollar a month. Who knows what you can buy with that extra dollar in your pocket? That's something you can add to the collection plate at church or provide a slightly bigger smile from the extra tip you provide your server, barber, Uber driver, or valet, the possibilities are endless.

Hey, perhaps in the future, Shatner might have something to say on Picard name-dropping your character in the episode "The Bounty" and Kirk's current whereabouts. Nudge, nudge, wink, wink! So also chiming in is Star Trek: Voyager star Robert Picardo, who played The Doctor, the Emergency Medical Hologram on the ship who compared Musk's latest social media stunt to a policy enacted by another species. "Thanks for leading on this, Captain. Eccentric billionaires changing the rules long after the game has been in play is against the [Star Trek] Prime Directive. Seems more like the #Ferengi Directive."

Thanks for leading on this, Captain. Eccentric billionaires changing the rules long after the game has been in play is against the @StarTrek Prime Directive. Seems more like the #Ferengi Directive . https://t.co/IVfC0OtJbE — Robert Picardo (@RobertPicardo) March 26, 2023 Show Full Tweet

On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue here: https://t.co/gzpCcwOpLp Organizations can sign up for https://t.co/RlN5BbuGA3… — Twitter Verified (@verified) March 23, 2023 Show Full Tweet