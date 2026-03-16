Posted in: Adult Swim, Disney+, TV | Tagged: robot chicken, star wars

Star Wars: Detours: Seth Green Shares Why Animated Series Was Shelved

Seth Green (Robot Chicken) explains why Star Wars: Detours has been shelved since 2012, and what it would take to make it a reality.

Article Summary Seth Green reveals why Star Wars: Detours remains unreleased since Disney’s 2012 acquisition of Lucasfilm.

Green shares that Detours would require editing and upgrades before any Disney+ release is possible.

George Lucas envisioned Detours as a comedic, Simpsons-style show set in the Star Wars universe.

Disney shifted focus to family-friendly content, shelving the satirical Star Wars animated series.

No one can ever say that George Lucas never had a sense of humor about his biggest franchise, Star Wars. After all, some of the biggest parodies come from his biggest fans, including the creative minds behind two of animation's biggest juggernauts in Seth MacFarlane and Seth Green, who have dedicated projects in the animated style of their biggest series, Fox's Family Guy and Adult Swim's Robot Chicken. One thing that has sadly eluded the greater fandom is a project announced by Lucasfilm in 2012, Star Wars Detours, which enlisted the Robot Chicken creators, Green and Matthew Senreich, to put their satirical spin on the saga. Speaking with ComicBook.com, Green shed some light on why the series hasn't seen the light of day even after Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm in 2012.

Seth Green on What's Preventing the Release of Star Wars: Detours

Green explained what it would take to make Star Wars Detours work, "Detours itself would have to be edited, upgraded … they'd have to do new work on it to make it possible to put it on streaming. And I just don't think that they're willing to commit the spend to update and release this when they can't see a clear benefit." The platform in question is Disney+, which has embraced content for all ages, including edgier R-rated material, so it wouldn't be awkward. The series was originally announced at Star Wars Celebration 2012, months before Disney's purchase, and Lucas would be out of the creative fold.

"It's so complicated, because where that fits into Star Wars history was a very specific moment. George [Lucas] had not sold the company yet, there weren't concrete plans to make any new Star Wars movies, and Lucasfilm was primarily like a licensing company separate from the films they already produced, the projects they hadn't developed. George wanted to make something that was The Simpsons in the Star Wars universe. That's what we set out to do. I don't know, I think he just wanted to have fun, I think that's why he hired us," Green recalled of the situation. "They were writing the last couple of seasons of [Star Wars: The] Clone Wars and were planning what would become [Star Wars] Rebels, and we were just making this show up there."

Star Wars: Detours offered a comedic take on the events between Revenge of the Sith (2005) and A New Hope (1977) with 39 episodes ready to be released and recruited a variety of Robot Chicken and Star Wars favorites including Dee Bradley Backer, Abraham Benrubi, Ahmed Best, Anthony Daniels, Felicia Day, Donald Faison, Nax Faxon, Jennifer Hale, Joel McHale, Breckin Meyer, Dan Milano, Andy Richter, Cree Summer, Catherine Tarber, Billy Dee Williams, "Weird Al" Aynkovic, and MacFarlane. For more on Green explaining how Kathleen Kennedy wanted a more family-focused Star Wars franchise for new fans, and the invaluable experience he gained from creating the series, you can check out the full interview.

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