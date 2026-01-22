Posted in: Disney+, Movies, TV | Tagged: Star Wars: Maul, Star Wars: Maul - Shadow Lord

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Lands April 6th: Teaser, Images Released

Premiering on April 6th, here's a look at the teaser trailer and images for Lucasfilm Animation and Disney+'s Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord.

Article Summary Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord premieres April 6th exclusively on Disney+ with two episodes each week.

Set after The Clone Wars, Maul seeks to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a new, Empire-free planet.

Maul encounters a disillusioned Padawan who could become his apprentice in a quest for ultimate revenge.

Lucasfilm Animation delivers a dark, pulpy Star Wars adventure filled with new characters and intrigue.

We got the heads-up yesterday that Lucasfilm Animation and Disney+ would be dropping a good look at Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord, and that's what we got earlier today. With the animated series set to premiere on the streaming service on April 6th, viewers can expect two episodes per week (with the final two episodes airing on the ultimate Star Wars holiday, May the 4th). Set after the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, this pulpy adventure finds Maul plotting to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire. There, he crosses paths with a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan who could be the apprentice he is seeking to aid him in his relentless pursuit of revenge.

The voice cast for Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord includes Sam Witwer as Maul, Gideon Adlon as Devon Izara, Oscar nominee Wagner Moura as Brander Lawson, Richard Ayoade as Two-Boots, Dennis Haysbert as Master Eeko-Dio-Daki, Chris Diamantopoulos as Looti Vario, Charlie Bushnell as Rylee Lawson, Vanessa Marshall as Rook Kast, David C. Collins as Spybot, A.J. LoCascio as Marrok, and Steve Blum as Icarus. Now, here's a look at the image gallery that was released, with the official teaser trailer and key art poster waiting for you above.

Disney+ and Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is created by Dave Filoni, based on Star Wars and characters created by George Lucas. Dave Filoni and Matt Michnovetz developed the series. Brad Rau is the supervising director. The executive producers are Dave Filoni, Athena Yvette Portillo, Matt Michnovetz, Brad Rau, Carrie Beck, and Josh Rimes. Alex Spotswood is the co-executive producer.

