Posted in: Disney+, Movies, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: darth maul, Star Wars: Maul

Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord Trailer: Someone's Looking for Revenge

Set to hit the streaming service on April 6th, here's the trailer for Lucasfilm Animation and Disney+'s Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord.

Article Summary Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord drops April 6th on Disney+ with a two-episode premiere.

The series follows Maul as he rebuilds his criminal syndicate after The Clone Wars.

Maul encounters a young Jedi Padawan who could become his new apprentice for revenge.

New episodes air weekly, leading up to a May the 4th finale on the Star Wars holiday.

Set after the events of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Lucasfilm Animation and Disney+'s Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord finds Maul plotting to rebuild his criminal syndicate on a planet untouched by the Empire. There, he crosses paths with a disillusioned young Jedi Padawan who could be the apprentice he is seeking to aid him in his relentless pursuit of revenge. With the animated series set to premiere on the streaming service on April 6th, two episodes will be dropping each week, leading up to the final two episodes airing on the ultimate Star Wars holiday, May the 4th. Now, we're getting a look at the official trailer, which dropped earlier today – and we have waiting for you above.

The voice cast for Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord includes Sam Witwer as Maul, Gideon Adlon as Devon Izara, Oscar nominee Wagner Moura as Brander Lawson, Richard Ayoade as Two-Boots, Dennis Haysbert as Master Eeko-Dio-Daki, Chris Diamantopoulos as Looti Vario, Charlie Bushnell as Rylee Lawson, Vanessa Marshall as Rook Kast, David C. Collins as Spybot, A.J. LoCascio as Marrok, and Steve Blum as Icarus. Here's a look back at the teaser that was previously released, followed by an image gallery from the animated series:

Disney+ and Lucasfilm's Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord is created by Dave Filoni, based on Star Wars and characters created by George Lucas. Dave Filoni and Matt Michnovetz developed the series. Brad Rau is the supervising director. The executive producers are Dave Filoni, Athena Yvette Portillo, Matt Michnovetz, Brad Rau, Carrie Beck, and Josh Rimes. Alex Spotswood is the co-executive producer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!