Posted in: Disney+, Paramount+, Showtime, Star Wars, TV | Tagged: A Gentleman in Moscow, Ahsoka, disney, Ewan McGregor, mary elizabeth winstead, Obi Wan Kenobi, paramount, star wars

Star Wars: McGregor & Winstead Offer Updates on Obi-Wan, Ahsoka

Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) & Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Ahsoka) on their Star Wars shows' futures and their son's Grogu encounter.

Article Summary Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead discuss their roles in the Star Wars universe.

Mary Winstead talks Ahsoka series in development, McGregor awaits potential Obi-Wan news.

The couple's son has a memorable encounter with Grogu from The Mandalorian.

Watch the duo's interview about Star Wars and their new project A Gentleman in Moscow.

Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead certainly have no shortage of geek credibility given everything they've been involved with, including DC with Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) (2020), Star Wars and their latest project in A Gentleman in Moscow. While promoting the Paramount+ and Showtime miniseries, the two appeared on The Tonight Show to speak about a variety of subjects, including their family life, if Winstead got any tips from McGregor before starring in her Star Wars series Ahsoka, and the future of their shows.

How Ewan McGregor and Mary Elizabeth Winstead Are Growing as a Star Wars Family

"Is it fun that you're both involved in the Star Wars universe, weird or cool? It's bizarre, right?" host Jimmy Fallon asked. "Somewhat bizarre, but no, it's very nice," McGregor started. "It's bizarre in that it's just amazing that it happened because it's like such a cool thing to be a part of," Winstead added. When Fallon asks if Winstead gets a crash course in the franchise from her husband, "No, I mean, no tips, but I got to sort of see how much fun it was for him to do it, and I think you just talked to me about how special it is to get to kind of be a part of something that means so much to so many people," she said. "I mean, Star Wars fans are like heartfelt fans, and it's incredibly special to get to…"

When asked about the status of their respective Disney+ shows, "I think 'Ahsoka' is going to have…well, we think so. It's in development. It's being written right now," Winstead said. "For me, I have no news [of 'Obi-Wan'] to tell. I'm waiting for the call, but I don't know that it's happening. Who knows?" The two revealed their son is really into Grogu, the foundling character introduced in The Mandalorian – though not a part of either Ahsoka or Obi-Wan.

"He's really into Grogu, who doesn't appear in either of our series. He met the real Grogu," McGregor said. "On my set, Ewan came to visit me at work," Winstead added. "There was a big buildup to it because he's got stuffed…there are several Grogu stuffed animals that he loves since he was born until now. He loves them, and he wants to take them everywhere." Once their son finally "met" Grogu, McGregor revealed his son "freaked out." For more on Star Wars and A Gentleman in Moscow, you can check out the video. The series premieres on Paramount+ and Showtime on March 29th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!