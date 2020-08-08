Stargirl: Important Season Finale Note; Brec Bassinger on "Epic" Fight

With the season finale of The CW and DC Universe's Stargirl now only days away, we're doing something a little different with our preview for "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E Part Two" so that things stay spoiler-free (preview images throughout and the promo below). After last episode's moral conundrum left things with a lot of floating question marks around them, two things to keep in mind with the season finale: there will be an "interesting" twist midway through the episode, and you will definitely want to hang out for the entire (and we mean entire) episode, as apparently there may be an extra scene or two that plays into next season in a big way. Brec Bassinger (aka Courtney aka Stargirl) also looked to keep the spoilers locked away when she spoke with EW about the season wrap-up, but she did have a few things to say about an "epic" fight scene still to come.

"We had the best stunt team ever, and I have to mention all the hard work they put into it. It was just so fun finally having the whole team together. Throughout the season I'm recruiting different JSA members, but to finally get to all film this big, epic fight scene together, it was very full-circle and payoff for viewers, but also payoff for us personally." For Bassinger, smackdown between the JSA and ISA is one that's been building naturally throughout the season: "That's something I've really loved about this season. From the beginning, we were rookies and we got beat up like rookies would. We weren't just instantly these superheroes, but we had to earn this final great battle scene where we actually look like a team and look like real superheroes."

As we've heard before from actors who've worked with special effects-created "co-stars," Bassinger found herself "totally surprised" when she saw the end result: "When we're filming anything with Solomon Grundy or S.T.R.I.P.E., they're not there. My Cosmic Staff, the creativity of how they use it in the fight scenes — it's not just a bo staff, it has that personality and it's doing things that I don't even realize as I hold it. And so getting to see all those little pieces and parts come together, it always exceeds my expectations. But it also has me super-excited to go back for season 2 now that I've seen the caliber of fight scenes; I feel like my imagination will be able to better sell it when I'm there filming with a tennis ball and a 16-foot pole."

Stargirl season 1, episode 13 "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E Part Two": PRJOECT NEW AMERICA — As the Injustice Society of America come one step closer to accomplishing their mission, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and the JSA face off with Icicle and the villains of the ISA. Luke Wilson, Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, Neil Jackson and Christopher James Baker also star. Greg Beeman directed the episode written by Geoff Johns

Courtney aka Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and Pat Dugan aka S.T.R.I.P.E. (Luke Wilson) will need to form their own JSA for what lies ahead, and a new generation of heroes will answer the call: Anjelika Washington's Beth Chapel aka Doctor Mid-Nite, Yvette Monreal's Yolanda Montez aka Wildcat, and Cameron Gellman's Rick Tyler aka Hourman. The Injustice Society ranks include Henry King aka Brainwave (Christopher James Baker), Jordan Mahkent aka Icicle (Neil Jackson), Paula Brooks aka Tigress (Joy Osmanski); Lawrence "Crusher" Crock aka Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins); and Dr. Ito aka Dragon King (Nelson Lee).

The live-action series also stars Amy Smart (Barbara Whitmore), Joel McHale (Sylvester Pemberton aka Starman), Lou Ferrigno Jr. (Rex Tyler aka Hourman), Brian Stapf (Ted Grant aka Wildcat). Joining them this season: Henry Thomas (Dr. Charles McNider aka Dr. Mid-Nite), Meg DeLacy (Cindy aka Dragon King's daughter), and Trae Romano (Courtney's step-brother). Jake Austin Walker (Rectify), Hina Khan (Hit The Floor), and newcomer Hunter Sansone are also on board. Johns executive produces with Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Based on the characters from DC created by Johns, Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.