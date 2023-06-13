Posted in: Disney+, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: disney, mickey mouse, preview, Steamboat Silly, trailer

Steamboat Silly: Disney100 Trailer Intros Mickey Mouse Multiverse

The brand new short "Steamboat Silly" will debut on Disney+ on July 28th, with the Mickey Mouse multiverse being unleashed.

Mickey Mouse cartoons have come a long way. This latest iteration, started a few years ago, has been some of the most inventive and fun that the character has been in years. And on July 28th, they make a big swing with a new short, Steamboat Silly, where the past meets the future. The short will be debuting on Disney+ as part of the overall Disney100 celebration that is happening all year this year. Below is the trailer for the short, which was released this afternoon.

Steamboat Silly: Mickey Mouse Multiverse

Say hello to Mickey and Mickey… and more Mickey?! The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse: Steamboat Silly premieres July 28 on Disney+ as part of the Disney100 celebration! Mickey Mouse and his friends must stop hundreds of old film reel versions of Mickey from wreaking havoc all over town.

Recently, when on vacation down at the parks in Florida, my family was goofing off in our room and came across a channel on the TV that played nothing but these newer Mickey Mouse shorts back to back. We ended up sitting there for three hours, laughing, staying off our phones, and having family time that we usually don't get at home for one reason or another, all because of these shorts. They mean a lot to us and to many other people, and to us, we will always remember that it all started with a Mouse.

Steamboat Silly will debut on Disney+ on July 28th, and it should be quite a bit of fun. While you wait for this one, go check out more of the shorts on there now. You won't regret it. And for more updates, subscribe to Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Disney+ is the streaming home of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. From new releases to your favorite classics and exclusive Originals, there's something for everyone."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!