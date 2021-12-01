Triple H Cardiac Event Reportedly More Serious Than First Thought

This past September, we learned that WWE legend Triple H suffered a "cardiac event" due to a genetic heart issue and underwent a procedure to correct it. We haven't seen or heard from "The Game" much since then and he has yet to return to his Executive Producer duties down at NXT, leaving fans to wonder if the incident was more serious than initially reported by WWE. Now we have more insight into what happened and just how serious it was.

On this past Sunday's Sunday Night's Main Event podcast, Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer reported that the health scare suffered by Triple H (real name Paul Levesque) wasn't just some routine procedure and was actually "very, very, very serious." Triple H's health came up in conversation as they were referencing a video online earlier this month that showed him touring the construction site of WWE's new headquarters, which is the first time he's been seen publicly since the health scare.

And while Triple H's wife, Stephanie McMahon gave a positive, albeit brief update on the health of her husband to talkSPORT in an interview last week, simply saying "Paul 'Triple H' is doing great, thank you very much for asking", Meltzer had a more serious look at what happened to Triple H and how he's doing right now.

"He was cited… Vince McMahon and other executives were there, they're moving into a new office building and he was there while they were doing some work on it. But he's pretty much out of it (the day-to-day operations). His situation, without going into detail on it, it was very serious." "He's not back. He's around and he can talk to people, but there's a lot of stress in doing what he was doing. I don't know when he'll be back."

Many fans and commentators assumed his cardiac issues might have been a result of the stress caused by the behind-the-scenes changes at WWE as of late, which largely hit him (as WWE's Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development) and his position in the company. NXT (Triple H's creation) in particular has been largely overhauled with a completely new presentation and many of the stars Triple H personally scouted and took under his wing have since been released. Meltzer's reporting here seems to confirm that stress was indeed a big part of the cause of his health issues.

It's easy to empathize with Triple H, but hopefully, he realizes that this business is not worth his life or future and won't continue to put himself in a position that could cause further health problems. He's has a legendary career, earned a lot of money, and has three young daughters. It's okay to walk away from your work if it's only working against you.