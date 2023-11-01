Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, Preview, TV | Tagged: After Midnight, cbs, paramount, stephen colbert, The Late Show

Stephen Colbert Introduces "After Midnight" Host Taylor Tomlinson

The Late Show host Stephen Colbert introduced comedian Taylor Tomlinson, the newest addition to late-night as host of After Midnight.

After learning who the executive producing team, showrunners, and the head writer will be for CBS' upcoming late-night series After Midnight, Stephen Colbert introduced his viewers to the newest addition to the late-night hosting line-up. Comedian Taylor Tomlinson will host the CBS Studios, Spartina Industries & Funny Or Die-produced revamp of @midnight – taking over the 12:37 a.m. ET/PT time slot (and also available on Paramount+) next year. But Tomlinson wasn't just introduced – the new late-night host was introduced in a perfect Colbert manner…

Colbert; Carrie Byalick, president of Spartina Industries; The Late Show executive Tom Purcell; Evelyn McGee Colbert; and James Dixon of Dixon Talent. The Spartina team is joined by executive producers Joe Farrell, Mike Farah, Whitney Hodack, and Henry R. Muñoz III from Funny Or Die – with Jason U. Nadler (@midnight) of Serious Business also set to executive produce. Now, here's a look at the video of Colbert announcing Tomlinson as the newest late-night host during tonight's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert:

Running for 600 episodes on Comedy Central from 2013 to 2017, the original series was hosted by Chris Hardwick (who is reportedly not directly involved in the reboot effort). While the format included a number of recurring challenges, the late-night comedy/game show included dedicated competition rounds such as "Rapid Refresh" (where answers are selected based on an online meme or headline), "Hashtag Wars" (a tweet-based competition round), and "Live Challenges" (where the contestants are required to work out a creative response over the course of a commercial break). In the end, the final two contestants face off in the final round, FTW ("For The Win").

Jack Martin (@midnight, Raid the Cage) & Eric Pierce (The Challenge: USA, The Wheel, Hollywood Game Night) will serve as showrunners and executive produce. Comedian & writer Jo Firestone (Ziwe, The Tonight Show, Joe Pera Talks with You) will be co-executive producer and serve as the head writer – with Alexx Wells (Celebrity Squares, That's My Jam, The Cube) serving as co-executive producer.

