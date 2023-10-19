Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW Dynamite, recaps, Sting, wrestling

Sting Betrays WWE, Plans AEW Retirement, Ruins Chadster's Night

The Chadster battles a Tony Khan nightmare after Sting audaciously announces AEW retirement at next year's AEW Revolution — a double-cross on WWE!

Hey there, true wrestling fans! 😁🤼‍♂️ Get ready for another round of AEW nonsense. 😡👎 Last night, The Chadster had to sit through Sting 😒 making a big ol' announcement on AEW Dynamite. 😡📺 This guy, who hightailed it straight into WWE's Hall of Fame only to stab them in the back for AEW, has now thrown out a date for his new retirement and final match. 🤦‍♂️⚰️ And, like a slap in the face to the WWE, where he originally hung up his boots in 2015. 🙅‍♂️😠

There Sting was in the Dynamite ring, blabbering to Tony Schiavone. 😒🎤 He went on about the good ol' days, even name-dropped some WWE legends like Lex Luger, Hulk Hogan, and Ric Flair, and then said his 2015 WWE retirement "didn't feel right". 😤🤯 Unreal, right? What could be more right than having your final match in WWE, the greatest wrestling organization in the world?! 😲🤨

Give The Chadster a break! 🙏😰 That send-off was more than "right." 🙌✅ It was Sting finally tipping his hat to WWE, triumphing over WCW during the Attitude Era. But, no! 😡⛔ He needs to take that special moment and smear it all over with an AEW Revolution 2024 retirement announcement. 🤦‍♂️😑

Intensifying The Chadster's dismay, Tony Khan's specter invaded The Chadster's slumber once more last night. 😨👻 The dreamscape, reeking of nostalgia, whisked The Chadster back to the era of grunge and neon, nestled beneath the glare of the 90s era WCW titantron, as Sting, drenched in sweat, locked himself in a visceral wrangle with the ominous shadow of Big Van Vader. 😱🕹️ The musculature of both men bulged, their sinews strained against each other, their heated grunts echoing inside the echoing vaults of The Chadster's consciousness. 😰😧

And then, in an abhorrent twist, Sting abandoned his struggle with Vader, his inky eyes boring into The Chadster, their cold intensity seeming to penetrate the very fabric of the dream.😩👀 Sting's voice, a thrumming bass that sent chills down The Chadster's dream-formed spine, began to projectile vile falsehoods. 😨😭 Pledges of undying loyalty not to the WWE, but to AEW. He downward thrusted WWE's legacy with every fiber of his being, the sweat from his battle-scarred body matting his hair and dripping in beads off the leather hide of his battle gear. 💔🏋️‍♂️

Big Van Vader, far from a potential, albeit brutish, ally turned his monstrous visage and joined in with encompassing monologues. 😱🗣️ Together, Sting and Vader lobbed a tirade of harsh jeers and crushing insults, chipping away at The Chadster's love for WWE, striking blow after emotional blow. 🤬💥 Their laughter, thunderous and sinister, filled the disturbingly real soundscape of this surreal nightmare. 😠👺

With each cutting jibe, punctuated by their haughty laughter, The Chadster felt an icy grip of despair growing stronger. 😥💔 But the worst was yet to come. A peel of cruel laughter drew The Chadster's attention to the figure standing in the ring's corner. 😖😂 There, basking in the twilight of The Chadster's distress, stood Tony Khan, holding his ribs in mirth, eyes alight with mockery, laughing in the most ungodly way. 😤😡

This despicable vision, this collaborative mockery, shook The Chadster to the core. 😱😓 So cruel was the scenario, so unsettling their words that The Chadster awoke with a start, a cold dampness on his cheeks. 😭💬 A chilling realization dawned then. Those weren't beads of perspiration rolled down The Chadster's face, they were tears. 😭💧 Yet another peaceful slumber destroyed by Tony Khan's obsessive meddling in The Chadster's mind. 😭💔

Seriously, people! 😠👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Can't you see what Tony Khan is up to? 🤬🧩 AEW Revolution 2024 and Sting's retirement, it's all gimmicky fluff to swipe some cred from the WWE's staunch respect for wrestling tradition. 😤👎 It's nothing short of disrespecting everything WWE has done for the industry. 👿💔 And Sting? Well, he's just gone and double-crossed Vince McMahon! 😡🗡️

Another day, another round of Tony Khan's garbage annoying the heck out of The Chadster. 😠🤯 But hey, Tony can keep at it. The Chadster and his fellow truth-sayers like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger are here to call out all his AEW bamboozling. 🕵️‍♂️🕶️ Until the next round of AEW nonsense, stay solid, WWE loyalists! 🥊💪

