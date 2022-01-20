Sting Delivers Speech After AEW Dynamite Win

Sting and Darby Allin picked up a win over The Acclaimed in the main event of AEW Dynamite last night, with Sting doing most of the work since Darby was taken out by The Acclaimed at the start of the match and didn't return until the end. After the show went off the air, Tony Khan, Tony Schiavone, and Sonay Dutt came to the ring to celebrate Sting for being Sting. Sting then delivered a speech to the AEW audience, and AEW has released a video of that speech for fans who weren't in attendance at the show.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Celebrating The Icon Sting after AEW Dynamite in Washington, DC | 1/19/22 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYIGJn7xzgE)

Personally, The Chadster was pretty offended by this. First of all, how dare Sting thank Tony Khan and AEW for allowing him to write the ending to his career that he wanted, as if losing to Triple H to prove once and for all that WWE was better than WCW wasn't a great ending. So disrespectful to Triple H, WWE, and Vince McMahon!

Secondly, The Chadster is also pretty annoyed that Sting can still go in the ring after all these years. That also disrespects WWE by allowing AEW to have a connection to WCW even though WWE rightfully bought the company's trademarks. Auughh man! So unfair!

If you need any more evidence of how disrespectful this is, look no further than this praise from another WWE hater who literally stabbed Vince McMahon in the back when he signed with AEW: CM Punk.

Sting is amazing. Amazing in multiple decades. Not easy to do, but you couldn't tell by watching him. Makes it look effortless. Sting is AMAZING. — player/coach (@CMPunk) January 20, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And Sting complemented Punk right back, showing he truly doesn't understand the wrestling business at all!

The Chadster shouldn't expect anything less from AEW, a company with a personal vendetta against The Chadster that has ruined The Chadster's life by existing, but it's still hard to stomach these boldfaced attacks on The Chadster's beloved WWE, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so!

