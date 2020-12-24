Sting Speaks, More Video Highlights from AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash

AEW Dynamite aired a Holiday Bash special on TNT last night, a rare night when AEW Dynamite and WWE NXT did not go head-to-head because Dynamite was pushed back to a 10PM start time by the NBA season opening. But Dynamite didn't take an early holiday break… well, technically they did because this show was prerecorded, but it still featured some exciting matches and storyline developments. The Chadster has been assigned to show you some of them via video highlights released on AEW's YouTube page, part of a plan Bleeding Cool management has dubbed "The 2021 Click Initiative."

Video Highlights from AEW Dynamite on Christmas Eve Eve

A Man Called Sting was one of the big draws of last night's episode of AEW Dynamite. The Stinger took to the ring for an interview with his old pal Tony Schiavone. Tony asked the tough questions. Unfortunately, they were also the same questions Sting already addressed when Tony interviewed him two weeks ago. Maybe Tony is starting to experience the memory loss associated with aging.

On Dynamite last night, Kip Sabian, Penelope Ford, and Miro revealed the date of Kip and Penelope's wedding. The ceremony will take place live on AEW Dynamite for a special Beach Break episode on February 3rd.

The Inner Circle's Chris Jerico and MJF defeated a challenge from Top Flight in a tag team match. Afterward, Jake Hager let his frustrations with Wardlow boil over and announced a match between the two hosses for next week. Also included in this same set of video clips for some reason is Alex Marvez interviewing Don Callis and Kenny Omega.

Abadon messed with AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida before, during, and after the champ's match with Alex Gracia on Dynamite last night. Abadon looked to start her holiday feast a little bit early by biting a chunk out of Shida's neck.

Shawn Spears, upset over his stagnating career, threatened to quit AEW.

Dustin Rhodes once again declined an offer to join the Dark Order.

Pac took on The Butcher in a one-on-one match.

And finally, The Young Bucks fended off a challenge from The Acclaimed, winning the wrestling battle but losing the rap war in the AEW Dynamite main event.