Stranger Things 5, Arcane, Criminal & Much More! BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Stranger Things 5, Superman & Lois, Travis Kelce/Jason Kelce, Tracker, Arcane, Doctor Who, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, CBS's Ghosts, Star Trek Universe/Trump, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Prime Video's Criminal, Netflix's Cobra Kai, CW's Superman & Lois, Paramount Network's Yellowstone, Travis Kelce/Jason Kelce, CBS' Tracker, Netflix's Arcane, BBC's Ghosts, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, November 7, 2024:
Saturday Night Live Checks In with Bill Burr, SNL Cast at Read-Thru
Stranger Things 5 BTS: Noah Schnapp Visits Camp Byers on Final Day
Ghosts Season 4 Episode 4 Sneak Peeks: Trevor's "Work Retreat" Crisis
Star Trek Universe Reacts to Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Win
AEW Dynamite Preview: Don't Let The Wrong Show Win Tonight
Criminal Co-Creator "Couldn't Be More Pleased" with Series Rough Cuts
Cobra Kai Star Zabka on HIMYM Possibly Sparking "Karate Kid" Revival
Superman & Lois Season 4 Ep. 7 Images: Clark's Not-So-Secret Identity?
Yellowstone Season 5B Director: John Dutton "Still Central" to Series
Stranger Things Day Brings Behind-The-Scenes Looks at Final Season
Travis Kelce on Jason Kelce Smashing Fan Phone, Supports Brother
SNL 50: Bill Burr Promo; Will SNL Get Hit by "Trump Revenge Tour"?
Tracker Season 2 Ep. 5: "Preternatural" Sneak Peeks Released (VIDEO)
Arcane Series Costs; Riot Games Offers New "League" Series Update
Saturday Night Live: Conan O'Brien Reflects on Being "Way Too Intense"
Ghosts: BBC Creators on What Characters Have Been Up To Since Finale
Stranger Things 5 Episode Titles Released; Episode 2 Title Redacted?
Doctor Who: Children in Need Auctioning Jodie Whittaker's TARDIS
