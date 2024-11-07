Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Stranger Things 5, Arcane, Criminal & Much More! BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SNL, Stranger Things 5, Superman & Lois, Travis Kelce/Jason Kelce, Tracker, Arcane, Doctor Who, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? NBC's Saturday Night Live, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, CBS's Ghosts, Star Trek Universe/Trump, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Prime Video's Criminal, Netflix's Cobra Kai, CW's Superman & Lois, Paramount Network's Yellowstone, Travis Kelce/Jason Kelce, CBS' Tracker, Netflix's Arcane, BBC's Ghosts, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Saturday Night Live, Stranger Things 5, Criminal, Superman & Lois, Travis Kelce/Jason Kelce, Tracker, Arcane & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, November 7, 2024:

Saturday Night Live Checks In with Bill Burr, SNL Cast at Read-Thru

Stranger Things 5 BTS: Noah Schnapp Visits Camp Byers on Final Day

Ghosts Season 4 Episode 4 Sneak Peeks: Trevor's "Work Retreat" Crisis

Star Trek Universe Reacts to Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Win

AEW Dynamite Preview: Don't Let The Wrong Show Win Tonight

Criminal Co-Creator "Couldn't Be More Pleased" with Series Rough Cuts

Cobra Kai Star Zabka on HIMYM Possibly Sparking "Karate Kid" Revival

Superman & Lois Season 4 Ep. 7 Images: Clark's Not-So-Secret Identity?

Yellowstone Season 5B Director: John Dutton "Still Central" to Series

Stranger Things Day Brings Behind-The-Scenes Looks at Final Season

Travis Kelce on Jason Kelce Smashing Fan Phone, Supports Brother

SNL 50: Bill Burr Promo; Will SNL Get Hit by "Trump Revenge Tour"?

Tracker Season 2 Ep. 5: "Preternatural" Sneak Peeks Released (VIDEO)

Arcane Series Costs; Riot Games Offers New "League" Series Update

Saturday Night Live: Conan O'Brien Reflects on Being "Way Too Intense"

Ghosts: BBC Creators on What Characters Have Been Up To Since Finale

Stranger Things 5 Episode Titles Released; Episode 2 Title Redacted?

Doctor Who: Children in Need Auctioning Jodie Whittaker's TARDIS

Superman & Lois, Star Trek/Jeri Ryan & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

The Return Of Dexter in The Daily LITG, 6th November 2024

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!