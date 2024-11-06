Posted in: TV | Tagged: dexter, newlitg

The Return Of Dexter in The Daily LITG, 6th November 2024

The return of serial killing monster Dexter topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday, as we provided some alternative news.

Article Summary Dexter's return captures fan excitement, leading pop culture news on Bleeding Cool.

Explore top 10 Bleeding Cool stories, from Dexter's world to X-Men and Superman.

Discover alternative headlines and insights from comics to pop culture revelations.

LITG dives into Dexter lore while reminiscing on past comic industry dramas.

The return of serial killing monster Dexter topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday, as we provided some alternative news as to what else was happening in the USA. Welcome to Lying In The Gutters, the daily runaround for the biggest stories the day before – as well as over the past six years. Founded fifteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip a further fifteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here. And maybe you just have.

Jumping Back Into the Dexter verse and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Lara Antal , comics artist, co-creator of Tales Of The Night Watchman, owner/publisher of So What Press

, comics artist, co-creator of Tales Of The Night Watchman, owner/publisher of So What Press Jeff Pina, graphic novelist of Dr. Oblivion's Guide to Teenage Dating, Imaginatives, Monkey In Space, SuperPawn and Bosco & Fleet: Detectives of the Occult Sciences.

graphic novelist of Dr. Oblivion's Guide to Teenage Dating, Imaginatives, Monkey In Space, SuperPawn and Bosco & Fleet: Detectives of the Occult Sciences. Marlin Shoop artist on Grimm Fairy Tales and GI Joe.

artist on Grimm Fairy Tales and GI Joe. Jenni Gregory, writer/artist on Dreamwalker, Summoner, Abby's Menagerie, Rocs' Keep, Becky's Alie

