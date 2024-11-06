Posted in: TV | Tagged: dexter, newlitg
The Return Of Dexter in The Daily LITG, 6th November 2024
The return of serial killing monster Dexter topped the traffic on Bleeding Cool yesterday, as we provided some alternative news.
Jumping Back Into the Dexter verse and the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Dexter: Resurrection: Marcos Siega "Jumping Back Into the Dexterverse"
- The Forgotten Child Of Thomas Wayne (Batman #154 Spoilers)
- The Effect Of Krakoa On The Modern Mutant Tomorrow (X-Men Spoilers)
- Wonder Woman #15 Gives Fans What They've Wanted For a While (Spoilers)
- The Biggest Change Absolute Superman Has Made To Superman (Spoilers)
- The Ultimate Human Torch Killed Adolf? (Ultimates #6 Spoilers)
- How Mary Jane Looks at Peter Parker in Venom War Spider-Man (Spoilers)
- Absolute Superman's Caste System, On Earth As In Heaven (Spoilers)
- Cassandra Cain, Daughter of Batman… and Big Barda? (Spoilers)
- Mountain Dew Reveals The 2024 Voo-Doo Secret Flavor
- First Look at Brian Azzarello & Eduardo Risso: Black White & Bloodshot
- PrintWatch: Transformers #1 Gets Tenth Printing
- Deadpool Officially Confirms That He Is A Disney Princess (Spoilers)
- Marvel Promises That The Spider-Verse Will Return
- Florenza Lee & Bridget McGill Write Themselves Into A Graphic Novel
- Supervillain Comic, Minion, From Critical Entertainment in 2025
- Forgotten Child of Thomas Wayne- The Daily LITG, 5th of November, 2024
Comic book industry birthdays
There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Lara Antal, comics artist, co-creator of Tales Of The Night Watchman, owner/publisher of So What Press
- Jeff Pina, graphic novelist of Dr. Oblivion's Guide to Teenage Dating, Imaginatives, Monkey In Space, SuperPawn and Bosco & Fleet: Detectives of the Occult Sciences.
- Marlin Shoop artist on Grimm Fairy Tales and GI Joe.
- Jenni Gregory, writer/artist on Dreamwalker, Summoner, Abby's Menagerie, Rocs' Keep, Becky's Alie
