Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Stranger Things 5, One Piece, Gen V & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: One Piece, Stranger Things 5, Squid Game, Wednesday, Doctor Who, Gen V, Dexter, Jensen Ackles, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's One Piece, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Netflix's Squid Game, Netflix's Wednesday, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Apple TV+'s Foundation, USA Network's WWE SmackDown, Hulu's Don't Get High, Prime Video's Gen V, BBC & Disney+'s The War Between the Land and the Sea, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, Jensen Ackles, Hulu's King of the Hill, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: One Piece, Stranger Things 5, Squid Game, Wednesday, Doctor Who, Foundation, WWE SmackDown, Gen V, Dexter: Resurrection, Jensen Ackles, King of the Hill, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, June 1, 2025:

One Piece Season 2: Eiichiro Oda Offers Some Thoughts on Chopper

Stranger Things 5: Netflix Releases Final Season Image Gallery

Squid Game Season 3 Official Trailer: Let The Endgame Begin!

One Piece Season 2 Set for 2026; Tony Tony Chopper First Look Released

Wednesday Season 2: Here's a Look at the First 6 Minutes of Part 1

Stranger Things 5 Premieres Nov. 26th; Will Be Broken Into 3 Volumes

Doctor Who Season 2 Finale: Farewell [SPOILER]! Welcome… [SPOILER]?!

Foundation Season 3: Apple TV+ Drops New Look at Isaac Asimov Adapt

WWE SmackDown Delivers Wrestling Perfection While AEW Embarrasses

Don't Get High: Megan Ganz's Comedy Pilot Gets Hulu Green Light

Doctor Who Spinoff "The War Between the Land and the Sea" Previewed

Gen V Season 2 Official Teaser Released; Premieres September 17th

Dexter: Resurrection Official Trailer: Bigger City, Deadlier Threats

Jensen Ackles Updates The Boys/"Vought Rising," Countdown Calendar

King of the Hill Season 14 Director on How New Opening Came Together

Rick And Morty's South Park Rule in The Daily LITG, 31st May, 2025

King of the Hill, Dexter, True Detective & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Jem: Hasbro Releases Original 80s Series Music Remastered to Stream

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!