Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Stranger Things 5, One Piece, Gen V & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: One Piece, Stranger Things 5, Squid Game, Wednesday, Doctor Who, Gen V, Dexter, Jensen Ackles, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's One Piece, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Netflix's Squid Game, Netflix's Wednesday, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Apple TV+'s Foundation, USA Network's WWE SmackDown, Hulu's Don't Get High, Prime Video's Gen V, BBC & Disney+'s The War Between the Land and the Sea, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, Jensen Ackles, Hulu's King of the Hill, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: One Piece, Stranger Things 5, Squid Game, Wednesday, Doctor Who, Foundation, WWE SmackDown, Gen V, Dexter: Resurrection, Jensen Ackles, King of the Hill, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, June 1, 2025:
One Piece Season 2: Eiichiro Oda Offers Some Thoughts on Chopper
Stranger Things 5: Netflix Releases Final Season Image Gallery
Squid Game Season 3 Official Trailer: Let The Endgame Begin!
One Piece Season 2 Set for 2026; Tony Tony Chopper First Look Released
Wednesday Season 2: Here's a Look at the First 6 Minutes of Part 1
Stranger Things 5 Premieres Nov. 26th; Will Be Broken Into 3 Volumes
Doctor Who Season 2 Finale: Farewell [SPOILER]! Welcome… [SPOILER]?!
Foundation Season 3: Apple TV+ Drops New Look at Isaac Asimov Adapt
WWE SmackDown Delivers Wrestling Perfection While AEW Embarrasses
Don't Get High: Megan Ganz's Comedy Pilot Gets Hulu Green Light
Doctor Who Spinoff "The War Between the Land and the Sea" Previewed
Gen V Season 2 Official Teaser Released; Premieres September 17th
Dexter: Resurrection Official Trailer: Bigger City, Deadlier Threats
Jensen Ackles Updates The Boys/"Vought Rising," Countdown Calendar
King of the Hill Season 14 Director on How New Opening Came Together
Rick And Morty's South Park Rule in The Daily LITG, 31st May, 2025
King of the Hill, Dexter, True Detective & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Jem: Hasbro Releases Original 80s Series Music Remastered to Stream
BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!