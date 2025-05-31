Posted in: Music, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Jem

Jem: Hasbro Releases Original 80s Series Music Remastered to Stream

Hasbro is releasing the remastered original music from Jem and the Holograms on streaming to honor the animated series' 40th anniversary.

Hasbro is releasing the original music from the 1985 animated series Jem for a new generation on streaming platforms and remastered as part of the series' 40th anniversary. Created by Christy Marx, the series follows Jerrica Benton (voice of Samantha Newark), who is secretly the leader of the glamorous and exciting music group, Jem and the Holograms. Lasting three seasons from 1985-1988, Jem was a joint production of Hasbro, Sunbow Productions, and Marvel Productions.

Hasbro to Bring Jem and the Holograms to a New Generation of Fans for Streaming

In Jem, Jerrica is the owner and manager of Starlight Music, and lives a double life as Jem, the lead singer of her band with the help of a holographic computer, known as Synergy (voice of Marlene Aragon), built by her father and left to her upon his death. Throughout the series, the band develops rivalries with The Misfits and The Stingers. The show's success on top of Hasbro's popular toy line spawned comics and a 2015 live-action film, which was critically panned by fans and critics alike, resulting in one of the shortest theatrical runs in cinema history after two weeks.

What's "truly outrageous" is how Hasbro didn't do this sooner, as the company wrote on its Instagram, "Jem and the Holograms are back and better than ever! And we're celebrating JEM's 40th anniversary in style.️ For the first time EVER, original music from the iconic 1980s series is making its debut on streaming platforms —fully remastered for a new generation! ⚡💖⚡️We reunited with Britta Phillips, original lead vocalist, to record six of the most beloved tracks from the series. With a blend of synth-pop, glam rock, and girl-power anthems, JEM AND THE HOLOGRAMS tap into 80s retro charm, bringing one of pop culture's favorite animated bands into the digital age. This is more than a soundtrack—it's a time capsule of empowerment, fashion, and fierce originality, ready to be rediscovered. 🎧 ⭐️ 🎸" The six songs, "Only the Beginning," "Truly Outrageous," "Like a Dream," "I Got My Eye on You," "She's Got the Power", and "Jem and the Holograms Theme (Reimagined)" are available. You can check it out below.



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

