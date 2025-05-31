Posted in: TV | Tagged: newlitg, rick and morty

Rick And Morty's South Park Rule in The Daily LITG, 31st May, 2025

Rick And Morty's South Park Rule was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Rick And Morty's South Park Rule was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Rick And Morty's South Park Rule on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Fat Jack's Comicrypt Closing

LITG two years ago, Meet Trinity

LITG three years ago, #Bendergate

LITG four years ago – Returning Prodigal Son

LITG five years ago – Masters of the Universe, Lucifer, Star Wars (Oh my)

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, but one year ago it was all about the Lucifer, JK Rowling, Masters of the Universe, and more.

LITG six years ago – When Metaverse was a thing.

A year ago, Doomsday Clock named the DC Universe as the 'metaverse', something that no one at all followed up on. We were ahead of where Wally West would end up though.

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now, but everything is starting to normalise out now, so maybe? But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Adrian Tomine, creator of Optic Nerve.

creator of Optic Nerve. David Anthony Kraft, founder, and editor of Comics Interview.

founder, and editor of Comics Interview. Dean Haspiel, comics creator for a variety of publishers, 2010 Emmy Award winner.

