Rick And Morty's South Park Rule in The Daily LITG, 31st May, 2025

Rick And Morty's South Park Rule was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Rick And Morty's South Park Rule was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday, again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead.

Rick And Morty's South Park Rule in The Daily LITG, 31st May, 2025
Rick And Morty screencap

Rick And Morty's South Park Rule on Bleeding Cool yesterday

  1. Rick and Morty Co-Creator Dan Harmon Explains Show's "South Park" Rule
  2. Angel Star David Boreanaz Honors Glenn Quinn on Late Actor's Birthday
  3. The Sandman Showrunner on Decision to End Series, Neil Gaiman Factor
  4. The Doctor Who Season 2 Finale Image That Has Everyone Online Talking
  5. The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Norman Reedus "Backatit" for Season 4
  6. H2SH: Batman #161 By Jeph Loeb And Jim Lee Has Been Delayed A Month
  7. Legion Of Darkseid And Bigger Battles In DC All In New Timeline
  8. PrintWatch: Frank Miller's Daredevil & Mark Spears' Monsters
  9. Nightmare Before Christmas: Long Live The Pumpkin Queen Graphic Novel
  10. Where Do Former Diamond Comic Distributors Employees Go Next?

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Fat Jack's Comicrypt Closing

  1. Fat Jack's Comicrypt Comic Shop Evicted In Philadelphia After 48 Years
  2. How Do You Solve A Problem Like Moira? (X-Men Spoilers)
  3. There Will Only Ever Be One Printing Of DC/Marvel Crossover Omnibuses
  4. Doctor Who: What Exactly Did The Ghostly Old Woman Say in "73 Yards"?
  5. One Last Time For The Cyclops/Wolverine/Jean Grey Throuple (Spoilers)
  6. Tony Stark Seeded His Tech Across The Ultimate Universe (Spoilers)
  7. How Do You Solve A Problem Like Mister Sinister? (X-Men Spoilers)
  8. So Where Do Mutants End Up Between Krakoa And From The Ashes? Spoilers
  9. MeTV Toons Releases Schedule: Scooby-Doo, Flintstones & Much More
  10. The Boys Season 4: Homelander Opts Not to Testify On His Own Behalf
  11. Kami Garcia & Brittney Williams' Mixed-Up Graphic Novel About Dyslexia
  12. 80's GI Joe & Action Force Comics Collections In Time For Christmas
  13. Rogue Trooper, Steve Dillon & Action Force in 2000AD MCM Presentation
  14. About Comics Brings Bryan Talbot's Brain Storm Comix Back Into Print
  15. Dog Romance, Pupposites Attract, in Kodansha August 2024 Solicits
  16. Yutaka's I Wanna Do Bad Things With You in Viz August 2024 Solicits
  17. Only One Printing of DC/Marvel in The Daily LITG, 30th of May, 2024

LITG two years ago, Meet Trinity

  1. Full Name Of Wonder Woman's Daughter, Trinity, Revealed (Spoilers)
  2. The Future Of The Punisher At Marvel Comics (Very Big Spoilers) 
  3. DC Cancels Its $1000-$2000 Knight Terrors: First Blood 1:666 Variant
  4. The Shape-Shifting Powers Of Ms Marvel And Why She Stopped
  5. Masters of the Universe Skeletor Unleashed His Power with Iron Studios
  6. Batman Year One & Neal Adams' Classic DC Get IDW Artists Editions
  7. What Sign Of AfterShock Comics?
  8. Brian Hibbs, Erik Larsen & Everyone On Image Comics' Switch To Lunar
  9. Gotham Gossip: Setting Up The Batman/Catwoman Gotham War (Spoilers)
  10. The Moment Of That Death In Amazing Spider-Man #26 (Spoilers)
  11. DC Comics Gets Political as Midnighter & Apollo Marry Again
  12. Gail Simone & Daniel Acuña On Captain America #750 Full Creator List
  13. That Time Ms Marvel Healed Herself From Gunshot After Shape-Shifting
  14. Two Moons Rise in Moon Knight #25: Danse Macabre
  15. Marc Bernardin, Adam Freeman & Sebastián Piriz's Comic Book Census
  16. Tony S Daniel Launches Own Creator-Owned Comic, Edenwood, From Image
  17. Talking Lunar And Image Comics in The Daily LITG, 30th of May 2023

LITG three years ago, #Bendergate

  1. Futurama: John DiMaggio Didn't Get Raise; Hulu Considered Guest Voices
  2. Disney Unveils New Star Wars Galaxy's Edge Lightsabers and Fan Vote
  3. Let's Add Watchmen to The List of Things Elon Musk Doesn't Quite Get
  4. SuperBat In World's Finest #4 Does Not Appear To Justify eBay Spec
  5. The Abigail Brand Issue – Early Preview for X-Men Red #3
  6. Over 200 Cosplay Photos From MCM London Comic Con Spring 2022
  7. Fear the Walking Dead S07E15 "Amina" Just in the Nick of Time: Review
  8. CBR Exclusively Reveals Batman Incorporated Story From A Week Ago
  9. Pink Cat Fight At TCAF – Saba Moeel & Toronto Comic Art Festival
  10. Fear the Walking Dead: Alycia Debnam-Carey Thanks Cast, Crew & Fans
  11. Strange Case of Harleen & Harley by Melissa Marr & Jenn St-Onge
  12. Girl Taking Over: A Lois Lane Story by Sarah Kuhn & Arielle Jovallanos
  13. Lamar Giles & Paris Alleyne Create New Static YA Graphic Novel For DC
  14. Jimmy's Bastards Return In AfterShock Comics August 2022 Solicits
  15. Alison Sampson Gets Her First Comics Writing Gig For Tori Amos
  16. Nick Pitarra's Karoshi Comics to Publish Pretender and Bad Dog
  17. Robert Crumb's Mr Natural, The Strangest Cameo In Chip 'n Dale
  18. New Star Wars Galaxy Edge Lightsabers in the Daily LITG 30th May 2022

LITG four years ago –  Returning Prodigal Son

The Daily LITG, 28th May 2021
Prodigal Son Making Its Return – The Daily LITG, 29th of May 2021- screencap

  1. Prodigal Son Making Its Return – The Daily LITG, 29th of May 2021
  2. The Boys Aren't Lovin' It: Vought's New Burger A Walking Heart Attack
  3. Prodigal Son Save, The Boys Squared: BCTV Daily Dispatch 29 May 2021
  4. The Returning Prodigal Son – The Daily LITG, 28th May 2021
  5. Who is Gohanks and Why is His Dragon Ball Super Card So Expensive?
  6. Prodigal Son Update: Warner Bros. TV Group Confirms "Conversations"
  7. Law & Order: "Crisis on Infinite Dick Wolf Shows" Coming? Meloni Wraps
  8. Doctor Who Star Tom Baker's The Curator Returns for UNIT: Nemesis
  9. Sandman: Neil Gaiman Has Zero F*cks to Give Death, Desire Pushback
  10. Moira Mactaggert Had The Books Of Destiny All Along? (Spoilers)
  11. The Gardener's Relationship To Poison Ivy Revealed (BatSpoilers)
  12. TMNT The Last Ronin #3 & Fortnite Top Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
  13. Sapphic Rom-Com Graphic Novel, If You'll Have Me, Sells For 6 Figures
  14. Infinite Frontier Is Just Act One of Josh Williamson's DC Masterplan
  15. Zembla and Morgane Lead Guardian Of The Republic Comics From Hexagon
  16. A Graded Copy of Marvel's Deadpool #1 at Auction
  17. Loki, Red Room and X-Men Top Advance Reorders
  18. The Rare Debut of the Phantom Stranger in 1952 Up for Auction

LITG five years ago – Masters of the Universe, Lucifer, Star Wars (Oh my)

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, as it started to ramp up, but one year ago it was all about the Lucifer, JK Rowling, Masters of the Universe, and more.

  1. Lucifer Cancelled, Final Story Released as a DC Graphic Novel
  2. J.K. Rowling Accidentally Tweets F-Bomb Transphobic Report To Millions
  3. Hasbro Announces Star Wars: Rebels Black Series Re-Release
  4. Warhammer 40,000 Comes To Life with McFarlane Toys
  5. Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Kevin Smith Clears Up Rumor Again
  6. DC Comics Cancels Manhunters Secret History, Walmart Giants, Reprints
  7. Batwoman: CW Lets Us Play One of These Things Is Not Like the Other
  8. Fargo Season 4 Teaser Apologizes for Series' Awkward, Temporary Pause
  9. Ticket To Ride: Stay At Home Print And Play Expansion Announced
  10. Putting The Rifleman Back Into Comic Books

LITG six years ago – When Metaverse was a thing.

A year ago, Doomsday Clock named the DC Universe as the 'metaverse', something that no one at all followed up on. We were ahead of where Wally West would end up though.

  1. The Walking Dead' Season 10: Abraham Meets Judith as On-Set Image Melts Our Walker Hearts
  2. Brandon Sanderson Says Amazon's 'Wheel of Time' Show Goes in "Unexpected Directions"
  3. Joshua Luna Blasts Image Comics for Anti-POC Double Standards
  4. [Rumor] 'Star Trek: Picard' Gaining Brent Spiner as Data?!?
  5. 4 New Harry Potter E-Books Coming from J.K. Rowling in 2019

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now, but everything is starting to normalise out now, so maybe? But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Adrian Tomine, creator of Optic Nerve.
  • David Anthony Kraft, founder, and editor of Comics Interview.
  • Dean Haspiel, comics creator for a variety of publishers, 2010 Emmy Award winner.

If you are in comics and have a birthday coming up – or you know someone who has – get in touch at richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

