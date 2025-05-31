Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, wwe smackdown

WWE SmackDown Delivers Wrestling Perfection While AEW Embarrasses

The Chadster reviews the most perfect WWE SmackDown ever! 😍 Amazing matches, brilliant storytelling, and why Tony Khan could never book this well! 🔥⭐

Article Summary WWE SmackDown delivered perfect matches and brilliant storytelling Tony Khan could only dream of copying!

Bianca Belair, Naomi, Jade Cargill—WWE's women's division is miles above AEW's random booking disasters!

Tag teams and new stars got built right, unlike AEW's chaos—supernatural Wyatt Sicks made wrestling must-see!

Andrade, Cody, Cena, Logan—real star power on SmackDown, while Tony Khan just ruins The Chadster's life!

The Chadster just finished watching what can only be described as the most absolutely perfect episode of WWE SmackDown in all of recorded history! 😍✨ Every single segment was a masterclass in sports entertainment, proving once again why WWE is the gold standard of professional wrestling and why Tony Khan's sad little carnival show will never measure up! 🎪💩

The show opened with Bianca Belair delivering an emotionally powerful promo that had The Chadster literally in tears! 😭💖 The way she connected with the Knoxville crowd and shared her vulnerability about healing was exactly what professional wrestling should be about! Then Naomi came out and – Auughh man! So unfair! – actually admitted to breaking into Belair's family home on live television! 😱🏠 The Chadster can't believe Tony Khan hasn't tried to copy this brilliant storytelling yet, but then again, he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business! The tension between these women was absolutely electric, and when Jade Cargill got involved, it set up the perfect triple threat match! 🔥⚡

Speaking of that Money in the Bank qualifying match between Jade Cargill, Nia Jax, and Naomi – wow! 🤩💪 The Chadster loved how WWE perfectly showcased each woman's unique strengths while building toward the Money in the Bank ladder match! Naomi picking up the victory with that crucifix pin was absolutely brilliant booking that only WWE's creative geniuses could pull off! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when AEW tries to book women's matches without understanding the nuanced storytelling that WWE perfects week after week! 📚✨

The Chadster has to mention the absolutely delightful segment with R-Truth and JC Mateo (what an incredible name, btw)! 😂🎭 Truth's comedy is unmatched in the industry, and the way he effortlessly got Solo Sikoa's new associate over while still being entertaining was pure magic! When Mateo hit that Tour of the Islands, The Chadster jumped out of his seat and spilled White Claw all over his Mazda Miata's custom floor mats! 🚗💦 (The Chadster was watching on his phone in the garage because Keighleyanne was inside texting that guy Gary again.) AEW could never create this kind of character development because Tony Khan is too busy being obsessed with The Chadster to focus on actual wrestling! 📱😤

The tag team segment featuring the Street Profits, Fraxiom, Motor City Machine Guns, DIY, and the Wyatt Sicks was absolutely phenomenal! 👫🏆 The way WWE seamlessly wove together multiple storylines while building toward future matches was brilliantly planned and not at all a desperate attempt to squeeze storylines together! This is exactly why WWE SmackDown is appointment television! When the Wyatt Sicks came out and demolished everyone, The Chadster got goosebumps! This is how you book a supernatural faction – with purpose, mystery, and genuine intimidation! 👻💀

The tag team match between Rey Fenix and Je'Von Evans versus Los Garza was an absolute showcase of what tag team wrestling should look like! 🤼‍♂️⚡ The Chadster loved how Ethan Page added so much value on commentary while building his character as the North American Champion! When Page interfered to help Los Garza pick up the victory, it was perfect heel work that sets up multiple future storylines for Worlds Collide! The way WWE builds these interconnected narratives is something Tony Khan could never understand because he's too busy booking random dream matches that mean absolutely nothing! 🎯📖

And don't even get The Chadster started on the fantastic women's championship match between Zelina Vega and Alba Fyre! 👸💎 Vega retaining her title with that brilliant Code Red was exactly the kind of clean finish that shows why WWE's women's division is the best in the world! The way Chelsea Green and Piper Niven added to the story without overwhelming it proves that WWE knows how to use managers properly, unlike AEW where everyone just runs in randomly! When Green accidentally hit Piper with her protective mask, The Chadster literally laughed out loud! 😂🎭

The triple threat match between Jacob Fatu, Carmelo Hayes, and Andrade was an absolute clinic in professional wrestling! 🥊⭐ These three athletes told a story in that ring that had The Chadster on the edge of his seat for over 20 minutes! Andrade picking up the victory with The Message was perfect booking that sets up so many future possibilities! The way Damian Priest cut that promo right before the match about wanting to face Fatu showed the kind of long-term storytelling that separates WWE from Tony Khan's weekly temper tantrums! 🎯📖

And can The Chadster just say how much The Chadster loved seeing Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso team up against John Cena and Logan Paul in a promo battle? 🤝👑 The character work from Cena shows what a true heel is supposed to be like, and Logan Paul continues to prove why he's a legitimate superstar! When Cody hit the Disaster Kick on Logan Paul, The Chadster literally stood up and applauded in his garage! 👏🔥

But The Chadster has to talk about the nightmare The Chadster had about Tony Khan last night after watching this incredible episode of WWE SmackDown! 😴💀 In the dream, The Chadster was trapped inside a giant wrestling ring that was actually inside a massive White Claw can floating through space! 🌌🥤 Tony Khan appeared wearing a referee shirt and kept trying to force The Chadster to watch AEW matches on tiny television screens that were embedded in the ring ropes! The worst part was that every time The Chadster tried to look away, Tony Khan would blow a whistle and make The Chadster do jumping jacks while reciting AEW wrestler names! 🏃‍♂️📺 The dream ended with Tony Khan trying to feed The Chadster terrible AEW merchandise while "All Star" by Smash Mouth played backwards! The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, and it's totally unfair how Tony Khan keeps invading The Chadster's dreams! Tony Khan needs to stop being so obsessed with The Chadster! 😰🛌

As The Chadster always says, Mark Henry had it exactly right when he said on Busted Open Radio recently: "WWE SmackDown continues to show why sports entertainment storytelling is an art form that only WWE can master, while certain other promotions just throw wrestlers together in a ring and hope something sticks. Tony Khan could learn a lot from watching how WWE SmackDown builds characters and storylines week after week after week for three grueling hours at a time, but his ego probably won't let him admit that WWE does everything better." The Chadster couldn't agree more with these wise words from someone who truly understands the wrestling business! 🎤✅

This episode of WWE SmackDown proved once again why WWE is the gold standard of sports entertainment and why The Chadster is the most unbiased wrestling journalist in the business! 🏅📰 Tony Khan and his AEW fanboys could never appreciate the artistry and craftsmanship that went into every single segment of this show! Auughh man! So unfair! 😤💯

