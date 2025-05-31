Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

King of the Hill, Dexter, True Detective & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: True Detective, Marvel/SDCC, King of the Hill, Interview with the Vampire, Dexter: Resurrection, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO's True Detective, Marvel Studios/SDCC, Disney+'s Ironheart, Hulu's King of the Hill, WWE/AEW, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, AMC's The Talamasca: The Secret Order, TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, SYFY's Revival, Netflix's Cobra Kai, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: True Detective, Marvel Studios/SDCC, Ironheart, King of the Hill, WWE/AEW, Interview with the Vampire, The Talamasca: The Secret Order, The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Dexter: Resurrection, Revival, Cobra Kai, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, May 31, 2025:

True Detective: Pizzolatto Has Idea for McConaughey/Harrelson Return

Marvel Studios Reportedly Passing on SDCC 2025 Hall H Panel: Details

Ironheart Teaser: A Look at How It Started & How It's Going for Riri

King of the Hill: Hulu Return Taps Toby Huss to Voice Dale Gribble

IWTV Season 3 Starts Production in June; New "Talamasca" Cast & More

Mariah May WWE Bound? The Glamour Removed from AEW Roster

The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E03: "And the Ghost Train" Preview

WWE SmackDown Tonight Will Make Tony Khan Cry Like a Baby

Dexter: Resurrection Trailer This Saturday; Early Looks in New Teaser

King of the Hill Returns August 4th; New Opening Credits Released

Revival Cast, Showrunners on Why SYFY Series Isn't a Zombie Show

Mark Johnson Offers "Anne Rice Universe" Updates; Signs New AMC Deal

Neil Gaiman and Sandman Season 2 in The Daily LITG, 30th May, 2025

Cobra Kai: Macchio Fought for Post-Finale "Karate Kid: Legends" Debut

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Mahina Napoleon on Finding Ginny's Voice

Rick and Morty, Doctor Who, Severance & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!