King of the Hill, Dexter, True Detective & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: True Detective, Marvel/SDCC, King of the Hill, Interview with the Vampire, Dexter: Resurrection, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO's True Detective, Marvel Studios/SDCC, Disney+'s Ironheart, Hulu's King of the Hill, WWE/AEW, AMC's Interview with the Vampire, AMC's The Talamasca: The Secret Order, TNT's The Librarians: The Next Chapter, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, SYFY's Revival, Netflix's Cobra Kai, AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, May 31, 2025:
True Detective: Pizzolatto Has Idea for McConaughey/Harrelson Return
Marvel Studios Reportedly Passing on SDCC 2025 Hall H Panel: Details
Ironheart Teaser: A Look at How It Started & How It's Going for Riri
King of the Hill: Hulu Return Taps Toby Huss to Voice Dale Gribble
IWTV Season 3 Starts Production in June; New "Talamasca" Cast & More
Mariah May WWE Bound? The Glamour Removed from AEW Roster
The Librarians: The Next Chapter S01E03: "And the Ghost Train" Preview
WWE SmackDown Tonight Will Make Tony Khan Cry Like a Baby
Dexter: Resurrection Trailer This Saturday; Early Looks in New Teaser
King of the Hill Returns August 4th; New Opening Credits Released
Revival Cast, Showrunners on Why SYFY Series Isn't a Zombie Show
Mark Johnson Offers "Anne Rice Universe" Updates; Signs New AMC Deal
Neil Gaiman and Sandman Season 2 in The Daily LITG, 30th May, 2025
Cobra Kai: Macchio Fought for Post-Finale "Karate Kid: Legends" Debut
The Walking Dead: Dead City: Mahina Napoleon on Finding Ginny's Voice
Rick and Morty, Doctor Who, Severance & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
