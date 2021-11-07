Stranger Things Has Its Day & Tons More! BCTV Daily Dispatch 07 Nov 21

Look in my eyes, what do you see? The cult of personality. I know your anger, I know your dreams. I've been everything you want to be. I'm the cult of personality. Like Mussolini and Kennedy. I'm the cult of personality. The cult of personality. The BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Living Colour for "Cult of Personality" (video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes a whole lot about Netflix's Stranger Things 4 on the show's special day, Amazon's The Boys sharing a look at the Crimson Countess designs, TNT's AEW Rampage letting CM Punk & Eddie Kingston go off, Adult Swim & Crunchyroll releasing more on Blade Runner: Black Lotus, The CW's Batwoman offering Javicia Leslie's Ryan Wilder a tense family dinner, Showtime offering the series premiere of Yellowjackets for free, HBO's The Righteous Gemstones finding salvation in a second season, Saturday Night Live musical guest Ed Sheeran feeling bad about Game of Thrones, and more. And we wrap things up with reviews of MTV's Double Shot of Love & Floribama Shore, and FOX's WWE SmackDown.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, November 7, 2021:

Stranger Things Day: Mixtapes, Pop-Up Tours & Cast Gets "Stranger"

Doctor Who Writer & K9 Co-Creator Bob Baker Passes Away, Age 82

The Boys Season 3: Check Out Crimson Countess' Costume Concept Art

Roswell, New Mexico Confirms Shiri Appleby Returning for Season 4

AEW Rampage: Finally Someone Tells the Truth About CM Punk

Blade Runner: Black Lotus Releases New Trailer & BTS Featurette

AEW Rampage: Max Caster Unfairly Roasts Innocent WWE Executive

Stranger Things 4 Episode Titles Revealed; Returning Summer 2022

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 5 Preview: For Ryan, A Tense Family Dinner

Stranger Things First Official Hawkins Map Explores Town's Mysteries

Saturday Night Live: Ed Sheeran's Game of Thrones Experience "Muddied"

Yellowjackets: Showtime Shares Episode 1 "Pilot" Online & Here It Is!

Stranger Things 4 Teaser: Hawkins' Reach Extends Far Beyond Indiana

The Righteous Gemstones Season 2 Starts Saving Souls This January

NXT Superstars Post-Mortem: Kings Who Were Made Jesters

Here's a look at today's BCTV reviews, including MTV's Double Shot of Love & Floribama Shore, and FOX's WWE SmackDown:

Double Shot at Love Season 3 E08 Review: Another One for the Bad Girls

Floribama Shore Season 4 Episode 21 Review: The Politics of Camping

SmackDown Recap 11/5: At Least Roman Reigns Tried To Make It Watchable

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Living Colour – Cult Of Personality (Official Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7xxgRUyzgs0)