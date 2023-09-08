Posted in: Netflix, Pop Culture, Preview, Stranger Things, TV | Tagged: netflix, stranger things, stranger things 5, the first shadow

Stranger Things: The First Shadow Promo Teases Deeper Connections

Here's a new mini promo for the live-theater production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, with performances beginning this November.

Over the past few months, the folks behind the live-theater production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow have been making it clear that the prequel play (written by Kate Trefry and based on an original story by Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer, Jack Thorne, and Trefry) could very well be a factor when it comes to fans getting a better understanding of how the franchise will wrap things up with Stranger Things 5. With Stephen Daldry directing and Justin Martin co-directing, performances are set to kick off at the Phoenix Theatre in London's West End in November – and we've got another reminder of just how important "The First Shadow" will be to the greater "Stranger Things" universe.

Produced by Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions, Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer serve as creative producers – with 21 Laps associate-producing. Now, here's a look at a mini promo that drives home the point that the key to how this could all end may very well lie in the past – followed by a look back at the official overview for the play and some previously released teasers (with performances of Stranger Things: The First Shadow kicking off on November 17th):

Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Young Jim Hopper's car won't start, Bob Newby's sister won't take his radio show seriously and Joyce Maldonado just wants to graduate and get the hell out of town. When new student Henry Creel arrives, his family finds that a fresh start isn't so easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach. Brought to life by a multi-award-winning creative team, who take theatrical storytelling and stagecraft to a whole new dimension, this gripping new adventure will take you right back to the beginning of the Stranger Things story – and may hold the key to the end.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow will be directed by Stephen Daldry with co-director Justin Martin, set design by Miriam Buether, costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound design by Paul Arditti, illusions design by Jamie Harrison & Chris Fisher, video design by 59 Productions, movement direction by Coral Messam, wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by Charlotte Sutton CDG, and international casting consultancy by Jim Carnahan. Gary Beestone for Gary Beestone Associates is Technical Director, with further members of the creative team to be announced. Further ticket information, on-sale details, performance schedule, full creative team, and casting to be announced at a later date – for more info, check out the production's main website.

