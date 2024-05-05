Posted in: Books, Dungeons & Dragons, Pop Culture | Tagged: R.A. Salvatore, Random House Worlds, The Dark Elf Trilogy, The Legend Of Drizzt

The Legend Of Drizzt Trilogy Of Novels Being Re-Released

The popular Dungeons & Dragons novel series The Legend Of Drizzt has a new trilogy of books being re-released this month.

Article Summary Re-release of R.A. Salvatore's The Dark Elf Trilogy with new artwork on May 21, 2024.

Follow the journey of Drizzt Do'Urden from birth in the Underdark to the surface.

Homeland details Drizzt's struggle against the evil customs of drow society.

Exile and Sojourn explore Drizzt's survival and adventures in the Underdark and Faerûn.

Random House Worlds has a new trilogy of books being released from R. A. Salvatore's The Legend Of Drizzt series with The Dark Elf Trilogy. Technically not a new set, these are being re-released from the early '90s, but with all new artwork and available for a new generation. The iconic series follows the drow ranger through a very specific string of events, starting with his birth in the Underdark, and continuing years later as he emerges in Forgotten Realms, finally appearing on the surface. All three books will be re-released on May 21, 2024. We have more details and the covers of all three books below.

Discover the origin story of one of Dungeons & Dragons' greatest heroes, drow ranger Drizzt Do'Urden. As the third son of Mother Malice and weaponmaster Zaknafein, Drizzt Do'Urden must be sacrificed to Lolth, the evil Spider Queen, per the tradition of their matriarchal drow society. But the unexpected death of his older brother spares young Drizzt—though he is still at the mercy of his abusive sisters. As Drizzt grows older and proves himself to be a formidable warrior at Melee-Magthere Academy, he realizes that his idea of good and evil does not match that of his fellow drow, who show only cruelty to the other creatures of the Underdark. Can Drizzt stay true to himself in a such an unforgiving, unprincipled world?

Drizzt Do'Urden fights for survival in the labyrinthine Underdark. Ten years have passed since we last saw Drizzt Do'Urden and his magical feline companion, Guenhwyvar—and much has changed. Exiled from Menzoberranzan, the city of his childhood and the hub of drow society, Drizzt now wanders the subterranean maze of the Underdark in search of a new home. But loneliness is not the only thing that preys on Drizzt: His drow enemies, including his own siblings, would like nothing more than to see him dead. With murder on their minds, they begin their own search of the Underdark tunnels, forcing Drizzt to watch his back at every turn.

Lone drow Drizzt Do'Urden emerges from the Underdark into the blinding light of day. After years spent in the ruthless confines of the Underdark, Drizzt Do'Urden has emerged from the subterranean society of his youth to start a new life. Accompanied by his loyal panther, Drizzt begins exploring the surface of Faerûn, a world unlike any he has ever known. From skunks to shapeshifters, Faerûn is full of unfamiliar creatures and fresh dangers, which Drizzt must learn to navigate if he is to survive. But while Drizzt acts with the best intentions, many of the surface dwellers regard him with fear and mistrust. Can he find faithful allies in this foreign land—or is he doomed to be a lonely outsider, just as he was in the Underdark?

