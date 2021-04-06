Supergirl S06E02 Preview: Our Heroes Learn Why It's "The Phantom Zone"

With only hours to go until the next episode of the sixth and final season of The CW's Supergirl hits our screens and with Kara (Melissa Benoist) finding herself trapped in The Phantom Zone, the following preview has a bit of urgency to it. Hank (David Harewood), Brainy (Jesse Rath), Nia (Nicole Maines), and the rest of the team need answers from Silas (Claude Knowlton) and they need them fast- but they're not answers they're going to like. See, getting into The Phantom Zone really isn't the problem as is what's waiting for them once they get there- as you're about to see in the following preview for "A Few Good Women":

Here's a look at the newest preview for Tuesday night's episode of The CW's Supergirl– followed by preview images, episode overview, and promo:

Supergirl Season 6, Episode 2 "A Few Good Women": THE BREAKING POINT – As the stakes with Lex (Jon Cryer) are raised higher than ever before, Lena (Katie McGrath) must decide how far she is willing to go to stop her brother. Meanwhile, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team are faced with a challenge unlike anything they've ever dealt with before and it brings Alex (Chyler Leigh) to her breaking point. Jesse Warn directed the episode with story by Robert Rovner & Jessica Queller and teleplay by Jay Faerber & Jess Kardos.

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).