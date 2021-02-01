Supergirl Season 6: Azie Tesfai Co-Writing E12; David Ramsey Directing

The CW's Supergirl star Azie Tesfai is doing something no other actor on a Greg Berlanti series has ever done before during the sixth and final season of the Arrowverse. While other actors have gone on to direct episodes of their respective series, Tesfai will be the first to write an episode- having co-written Episode 12 with supervising producer J. Holtham (with Arrow alum David Ramsey directing). "I am so grateful to write for Supergirl's final season. It's been such an honor to play Kelly Olsen, a BIPOC and queer character in the DC universe," Tesfai said (reported exclusively by Deadline Hollywood). "Working in our amazing writers' room and co-writing an episode has been an immensely educational and empowering experience. Writing is such a passion for me and I'm excited to continue on this creative journey." Tesfai's Kelly Olsen was first introduced during the fourth season as a recurring character, then promoted to a series regular during the fifth season.

In September 2020, Supergirl fans learned that the series would end its fight for truth and justice with the sixth season- with reportedly the combination of production delays and a dip in ratings being the contributing factor in the producers, the studio, the network, and Benoist making the decision to go out on a high note with an extended final season. Filming on the sixth season is currently underway in Vancouver and has accommodated for Benoist's time away (with the writing team working on storylines comprising the series' final 20 episodes).

Here's a look at Benoist's Instagram post addressing the news, where she promises fans an ending that will honor both the series and their commitment to it: "I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we're going to make it one helluva final season":

"To say it has been an honor portraying this iconic character would be a massive understatement. Seeing the incredible impact the show has had on young girls around the world has always left me humbled and speechless. She's had that impact on me, too. She's taught me strength I didn't know I had, to find hope in the darkest of places, and that we are stronger when we're united. What she stands for pushes all of us to be better. She has changed my life for the better, and I'm forever grateful. I'm so excited that we get to plan our conclusion to this amazing journey, and I cannot wait for you to see what we have in store. I promise we're going to make it one helluva final season. ♥️ el mayarah 💪"