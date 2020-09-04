The latest news from DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse will allow virtual attendees to completely customize their convention experience. DC and Warner Bros previous FanDome was a resounding success offering a glimpse into their latest major projects often reserved for major conventions like San Diego Comic-Con. In a little over a week, DC and Warner Bros will provide another update into their latest projects from comics, films, animation, television, and games. DC Fandom will give access to all the content at once so attendees can schedule their own experience. So for fans of Batwoman, Supergirl, Black Lightning, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Stargirl, Doom Patrol, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, Superman & Lois, Watchmen, and more, prepare to sit back, relax, and enjoy the ride.

Here is the breakdown of how DC Fandome: Explore the Multiverse will work.

DC Like You Never Imagined DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse has something for everyone. From new panels from your favorite TV shows to behind the scenes videos – from content for kids to amazing fan art and cosplay, to more talent/fan Q&As and new content for Blerds….All Fans Welcome More than 300 panels and videos adding up to more than 100 hours of content from across television, film, games, comics, and animation. Fan Art and Cosplay submissions from more than 114 countries and territories around the world. Build your own schedule or peruse multiple curated schedules on the site that feature expansive offerings of panels and videos, including Blerds, Female Empowerment, Behind the Scenes, etc.

9 languages (Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese, Spanish), with the event available on mobile and desktop

Fans can go to the DC Fandome site to customize their own experience from the virtual programming available. DC Fandome: Explore the Multiverse takes place only on September 12. The details are in the trailer below: