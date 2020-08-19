DC FanDome Offers Preview; Sets Explore the Multiverse for September

So you're a fan of what WarnerMedia and DC have coming up when it comes to television, film, video games, and comics, but you can't be online this Saturday, August 22, for their 24-hour virtual con DC FanDome to find out more? No worries, because you're getting a second chance to check out the panels and presentations. While DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes is still on tap for this Saturday, fans will also be able to check out what they missed on September 12 with DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse: an on-demand, customizable experience where fans can create and curate their own adventure. DC Kids FanDome will also launch on Saturday, September 12, with its own kid-friendly companion site here. In addition, both global events will now be available across all mobile platforms and in nine languages: Portuguese, Chinese, English, French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean and Spanish.

Now here's a sneak preview of what fans can expect from DC FanDome, with soon-to-be The Boys after-show host Aisha Tyler giving us a look at just some of the guests, news, and exclusive footage available on August 22:

DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes: On Saturday, August 22, at 10:00 am PT, fans will be transported into DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes, an epic world designed personally by Jim Lee featuring special programming, panels and exclusive reveals from a wide variety of films, TV series, games, comics and more. The superpowered eight-hour show will be available for fans around the world to watch exclusively 3 times in the 24-hour period.

DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse: On Saturday, September 12, at 10:00 am PT, fans will be able to create their own timeline! The great thing about this event is that it will be on-demand, giving you the ability to curate your own unique experience via our Official DC FanDome Online Scheduler Tool. A lot of the content you were super excited to see from our multiple islands will now be housed here and will be available for you to watch throughout the 24-hour period. Fans can now choose their own adventure and will have more time to immerse themselves in all the hours of curated programming — at their own pace and on their own schedule.

Now here's a look at our thoughts on the television/streaming schedule for DC FanDome (all times PT starting Saturday, August 22), including Supergirl, The Flash, Batwoman, Black Lightning, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Superman & Lois, Lucifer, Titans, and more- with the full schedule available on the DC FanDome website here. Just to be clear, this isn't including any news that might drop on upcoming series that don't have sessions: Matt Reeves' The Batman spinoff, J.J. Abrams' Justice League Dark, Greg Berlanti's Green Lantern, Strange Adventures, and other possible surprises.

10 – 10:40 a.m "The Flash": Well, we know we're getting a Season 7 teaser/trailer, so that's a strong start.

10:45 – 11:20 a.m. "Black Lightning": While we're expecting a little new-season talk, we're checking it out for the tribute being paid to Black pop-culture from the 1990s.

11:30 – 11:50 a.m. "Pennyworth": Expecting at least a teaser, with some solid second-season details.

12:00 – 12:35 p.m. "DC's Legends of Tomorrow": While we might get some more information on next season's "little green men," it might be a bit too early for serious new-season intel.

12:30 – 12:55 p.m. "The Expansion of DC's Watchmen Universe": Having Damon Lindelof serve as moderator for a panel discussing the expansion of the Watchmen universe is either a ten-ton hint or a twenty-ton trolling. We're still in Emmy voting season so it makes sense- but could we be looking at Lindelof's Watchmen living on in comic book form?

12:45 – 1:05 p.m. "BAWSE Females of Color Within the DC Universe": with Batwoman, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and Titans represented, there's always a chance for news about a cast member directing or deeper-dive details into upcoming eps or storylines.

1:15 – 1:50 p.m. "Doom Patrol": With the season having just ended, the biggest news would be official Season 3 renewal and casting, maybe storyline teases.

2:35 – 3:05 p.m. "Superman & Lois": This one's an open book, with any footage whatsoever being a bonus.

5 – 5:20 p.m. "Lucifer": Lucifans know they'll be getting a look at the musical episode' performance of "Another One Bites the Dust," and should expect solid Season 5 Part II talk, and possible more sixth season talk than expected considering the final final season builds of the fifth season.

5 – 5:30 p.m. "Titans": For Titans fans, it's anything and everything Season 3- and I'm hoping some discussions about how the series will change/benefit from a move to HBO Max.

6:45 – 7:20 p.m. "Stargirl": The hit series is coming off an impressive first season, so expect teases for the second season. I'm also hoping for a little clarity when it comes to the show's ownership. Will WarnerMedia be looking to have HBO Max take DC Universe' spot, or will the second season of Stargirl remain solely with The CW?

7:30 – 8:10 p.m. "Batwoman": Anything and everything Javicia Leslie. Fans want an image at least, if not some teaser/test footage (the latter might be a tough one). A close second? Fans will want to know a little more about what lead to Ruby Rose leaving. Chance of that happening? Eh.

8:15 – 8:35 p.m. "Harley Quinn": If there isn't a third season renewal announcement for the Kaley Cuoco-voiced series, I'll be legit shocked- and that would probably be one of the biggest shocks of the day. Coming off two seasons that grew in both popularity and quality, I can't imagine this series going anywhere (especially with Cuoco's The Flight Attendant miniseries coming soon to HBO Max)