Superman/Jack Black, Rick and Morty, SNL & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Jack Black/James Gunn/Superman, Saturday Night Live, Rick and Morty, The Last of Us, The Mandalorian & more!

With today's BCTV DD "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Kings of Leon with "Notion," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up for this morning includes Jack Black taking a call from DC Studios' James Gunn to be the next Superman, Woody Harrelson stinking up NBC's Saturday Night Live over the weekend, and us looking at the possibility of Rick and Morty big bad Evil Morty asactually be Rick AND Morty.

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Superman/Jack Black, Rick and Morty, SNL & More!

Plus, check out our additional coverage: HBO's The Last of Us, Hulu's Only Murders in the Building, Amazon's A League of Their Own, Disney+'s The Mandalorian, BBC's Doctor Who, HBO's Succession, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, February 27, 2023:

Wednesday S02 Needs This Jenna Ortega/Aubrey Plaza Dynamic (Video)

The Last of Us Season 1 Ep. 7 Review: Ramsey, Reid Shine in Ellie Arc

Only Murders/SAG: Selena Gomez Brings Martin, Short Back To Reality

A League of Their Own: D'Arcy Carden on Season 2: "I Feel Positive"

The Mandalorian Season 3 Exclusive Look Makes American Idol Debut

Could Rick and Morty Big Bad Evil Morty Actually Be Rick AND Morty?

Doctor Who Star Carole Ann Ford "Would Adore" Returning As Susan

Succession: Jesse Armstrong Interested in More From Show's Universe

Saturday Night Live Review: Woody Harrelson Vaccinated From Laughs

Jack Black: The DCU Superman That James Gunn Needs & Deserves (Video)

Pedro Pascal on Why Doing The Mandalorian Voice for Kids Is "Creepy"

