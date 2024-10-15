Posted in: Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, krypto, superman

Superman: James Gunn Has Response for "Krypto-splainers" Out There

If you're thinking about coming at Superman writer/director James Gunn over how Krypto looks, he's already shut down the "Krypto-splaining."

Earlier today – in honor of Adopt a Shelter Dog Month – Superman writer/director James Gunn officially confirmed and offered a tease of the best casting decision to date that's been made for the David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan-starring film. Taking to social media, Gunn posted a look at Corenswet's Superman sitting side-by-side with none other than Krypto – with Gunn confirming that the good pup will be appearing in the film (with powers) and how he was inspired by his own dog, Ozu (more on that in a minute). While the decision and the introduction are getting big-time positive reactions, there's always someone who wants to be the fly in the Vasoline.

"Not to be 'that guy,' but isn't Krypto supposed to be something akin to a Labrador or something similar? I'll still watch it and I'll probably still love the fact that he's in the movie to begin with… But I noticed that right off the bat," wrote an individual to Gunn on Threads. Side note? 99.998657% of the time when you begin something by saying you're not going to be "that guy," you end up being "that guy" (and we hate you for it). But it looks like Gunn was ready for any Krypto-splaining that might come his way. "No. Krypto is historically a generic white dog, sometimes also a lab, white shepherd, husky, or Dalmatian. But obviously, he's an alien, so he wouldn't necessarily be exactly any one of these things.

"Krypto arrives on screens in Superman this summer. Krypto was inspired by our dog Ozu, who we adopted shortly after I started writing Superman. Ozu, who came from a hoarding situation in a backyard with 60 other dogs & never knew human beings, was problematic to say the least. He immediately came in & destroyed our home, our shoes, our furniture – he even ate my laptop. It took a long time before he would even let us touch him. I remember thinking, 'Gosh, how difficult would life be if Ozu had superpowers?' – and thus Krypto came into the script & changed the shape of the story as Ozu was changing my life. What better time to debut the not-so-good-good-boy Krypto than #AdoptAShelterDog Month. Btw, Ozu today, is, fairly often, a very good boy. #Superman," wrote Gunn in his Instagram post, which you can check out below:

Superman "Very Loyal" to Comics But Has "James Gunn Twist": Merced

Checking in with Josh Horowitz and his Happy Sad Confused podcast last week, Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl) had a message to share with fans out there who have been wondering what they can expect from Gunn's efforts. "The whole movie is very loyal to the comic books but with a James Gunn twist. I really think it's funny, it's clever, it's heartwarming…at least, that was my experience on set. Obviously, things can change in the editing room but… God, I loved James," Merced shared, explaining how Gunn created a set environment that allowed the actors "room to get excited, have faith in it, and relax into the role."

Merced continued, "He's so prepared. I could exhale on set and didn't need to worry about exhaling after because James is one of those people who knows exactly what he wants, will stop at nothing to get it, has a shot list, communicates with his team, and they're all prepared when they get there because they've worked with him for twenty plus years." The actress added, "When somebody is in charge and on it, you have room to get excited, have faith in it, and relax into the role. That was the loveliest part of that experience."

DC Studios' Superman stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce (HBO's The Wire) as Perry White, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, Pruitt Taylor Vince (Murder One, Lady in the Lake) as Jonathan Kent/"Pa Kent," and Neva Howell (Ghosts of the Ozarks) as Martha Kent/"Ma Kent."

Joining them are Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) as Daily Planet sports editor Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad) as Daily Planet gossip columnist Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as skilled Daily Planet reporter Ron Troupe – with Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. (from Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2) set to appear, along with Alan Tudyk in an undisclosed role. Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) will score the film.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!