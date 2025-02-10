Posted in: Comics, HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, guy gardner, superman

Superman: Kevin Maguire on New Guy Gardner Look: "LOVE IT!!!!"

Artist Kevin Maguire is a big fan of that new look at Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner from Superman that was released earlier today.

Earlier today – right after Puppy Bowl XXI wrapped up – viewers were treated to a special sneak peek at writer/director James Gunn and DC Studios' David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult-starring Superman in the form of an up-close-and-personal look at Nathan Fillion's Green Lantern Guy Gardner, who was showing off his snarky attitude and "super bowl" of his own. Of course, there are a lot of folks on social media who've been chiming in with their thoughts on what they've seen so far – but not long after, someone who is more than a little familiar with Guy Gardner shared his thoughts: "LOVE IT!!!!" That was what artist Kevin Maguire had to share online not long after the teaser hit – and considering he was the artist on the game-changing Justice League International (JLI) #1 (written by Keith Giffen and J. M. DeMatteis), the 1987 title that would be the inspiration for Gunn's version – bowl haircut and all. In fact, Maguire believes a whole lot of folks will be talking about Fillion's Gardner. "I've said it before and I'll say it again- he is going to CRUSH IT in this role AND steal the movie," he added.

Here's a look back at the Guy Gardner mini promo teaser that was released earlier today, followed by Maguire's thoughts:

I've said it before and I'll say it again- he is going to CRUSH IT in this role AND steal the movie. — Kevin Maguire (@maguirekevin) February 9, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Superman: GL Guy Gardner Is "90% Flawed and Doesn't Care": Fillion

During an interview with Collider from April 2024 in support of the second season of Monsters at Work, Fillion shared when he first learned that he would be portraying Gardner and opens up about what it is about the character that he connects with. "We were actually at the premiere party after 'Suicide Squad' and he [James Gunn] was in a huge crowd of people. We saw each other in the crowd, and I congratulated him, 'Oh, my God, that was amazing. It's so great.' He goes, 'Hey, did Peter [Safran] tell you what we've got for you next?' I said, 'No, he hasn't said.' He looked around like someone was gonna be listening. We were in a throng of people, but he leaned over and said, 'You're gonna be Guy Gardner,'" Fillion shared regarding when he got the heads-up that he would be playing a major role in Gunn and co-DC Studios CEO Peter Safran's New DCU.

As for what attracts Fillion to both the specific role and overall DC Comics character, it all comes down to faults. "The reality is that people have flaws. We all have quirks. We all have vulnerabilities. You could have the most wonderful family, but be like, 'Oh, my God, my dad drives me nuts. He's got this one thing.' Everybody's got something, and I love to lean into those faults and flaws. It's what makes people real and what allows audiences to relate because we all know what that is. We all have our own. We witness it in other people," Fillion shared. But with Guy Gardner, Fillion noted that we're looking at someone who "is 90% flawed and doesn't care" – adding, "That's one of his flaws. I think there's a real freedom in playing that. So, for a guy who likes to play flaws and flawed people, Guy Gardner is a gold mine."

