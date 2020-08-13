Superman Knows How to Make an Entrance; Gotham Calls for Batwoman

And to think WarnerMedia still has nine days left to shove DC FanDome deeper into our pop-culture lives. The highly-anticipated shill-fest infomercial will be open for business (for 24 hours) on Saturday, August 22nd. On the television side, the company's already brought out some Arrowverse "big guns" to promote online cosplay with the #DCSuitUp campaign. Along with that, we've been getting a series of key art images from boh new and returning series- each one bordered with the character's comic book persona. So far, we've been greeted by Supergirl stars Nicole Maines aka Nia Nal aka Dreamer and Melissa Benoist aka Kara Danvers aka Supergirl, The Flash stars Candice Patton aka Iris West-Allen and Grant Gustin aka Barry Allen aka The Flash, Black Lightning star Cress Williams aka Jefferson Pierce aka Black Lightning, Superman & Lois star Elizabeth Tulloch aka Lois Lane, Stargirl star Brec Bassinger's Courtney Whitmore aka Stargirl, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz's Sara Lance aka White Canary.

Now it's time for The Man of Steel to shine, as Superman & Lois star Tyler Hoechlin aka Clark Kent aka Superman makes a glass-shattering entrance. Following that, we do not have an image of new Batwoman star Javicia Leslie aka Ryan Wilder aka Batwoman- because you didn't really think we were going to get that reveal before August 22nd, did you? Nope. Instead, The CW and WarnerMedia are putting the focus back on what might become the world's most famous floodlight… as Gotham is calling…

DC FanDome is WarnerMedia's virtual global event where fans can learn about what's ahead for television, film, and video games. Attendees will be able to hear from the casts and creators from a number of series (including those yet to be announced), including Batwoman, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, DC's Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, Lucifer, Pennyworth, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders, and more. Now here's a look at DC Comics' Jim Lee, who shows us how he designed "The Trinity" of Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman for the DC FanDome site:

During DC Kids FanDome, families can explore the Teen Titans tower, visit DC Super Hero Girls' Sweet Justice Café, make their way to the Batcave, and see all their favorite animated heroes in this world made for kids of every age to celebrate, play and create. The DC KidsVerse is kid-friendly and safe, and all the fun can be found at the companion site DCKidsFanDome.com.