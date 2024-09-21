Superman & Lois, Agatha All Along, SNL 50 & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's Monsters/Erik Menendez, SNL 50: Lorne Michaels/Shane Gillis, WWE/AEW, CW's Superman & Lois, Max's Pretty Little Liars, Netflix/Cyberpunk, Netflix's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, Howard Stern/Donald Trump, Crunchyroll's Solo Leveling -ReAwakening-, HBO's The Penguin, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, Netflix's Cobra Kai, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, VP Kamala Harris/Taylor Swift, STARZ's Sweetpea, Disney+'s Agatha All Along, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, September 21, 2024:

Miro Reportedly Requests AEW Release; How Will Tony Khan Respond?

Monsters: Erik Menendez Criticizes Ryan Murphy's "Dishonest Portrayal"

SNL 50: Lorne Michaels on Shane Gillis Controversy, "Overreaction"

Will Kevin Owens Defect to AEW? WWE Star Reportedly Set for New Deal

AEW Rampage Preview: Don't Watch in Protest of AEW's New TV Deal

Superman & Lois: Michael Cudlitz "Killing It" as Lex Luthor: Tulloch

Pretty Little Liars: Max Cancels Spinoff Sequel Series After 2 Seasons

Cyberpunk: Netflix, CD Projekt Red Drop Teaser for Animated Series

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Teaser Previews Liev Schreiber as Sam Fisher

Howard Stern Has "No Respect" for "Stupid" Donald Trump Voters

Solo Leveling -ReAwakening- Recap Film Hitting Theatres in December

The Penguin Sees a Storm Coming in New "Weeks Ahead" Trailer

Stranger Things 5: Shawn Levy Shows "Highly Serious Work" Getting Done

Cobra Kai Cast Shares Some Season 6 Part 1 Bloopers Fun (VIDEO)

The Walking Dead: "The Book of Carol" Includes Daryl Dixon Singing

VP Harris "Proud" to Have Taylor Swift Support (Despite Super Bowl)

Sweetpea: Ella Purnell Serial Killer Comedy Gets STARZ Premiere Date

Agatha All Along Star Kathryn Hahn on Bare Backside Breakthrough

