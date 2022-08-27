Superman & Lois: Alex Garfin Clears Up Jonathan Kent Recasting Rumors

Fans of The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois learned earlier this month that series star Jordan Elsass would not be returning to the role of Jonathan Kent for the third season. Warner Bros. TV's statement on the decision had very little to offer aside from the basics: "Jordan Elsass has notified the Studio that he will not be returning to 'Superman & Lois' for Season 3 due to personal reasons. The role of Jonathan Kent will be recast." Shortly after, Elsass addressed his departure in a Cameo video he recorded for a fan that was then posted on Twitter (more on that below). Since that time, there have been some rumblings that the DCU series had already found its new Jonathan in Julian Daniel Rees. The "evidence"? That Rees' Instagram account was being followed by both the show's official account as well as series star Alex Garfin. Just one small problem with the theory? Garfin has taken to Twitter to explain that it's much ado about nothing…

Here's a look at Garfin's tweets clarifying the matter (including some photographic "evidence" that they've known each other for some time now):

Julian Rees, while a great actor who will have his own show one day, is just one of my best friends from HS… I forgot to unfollow him after he dmed the account a meme for a takeover… this has been pretty hilarious for my friends but sorry, you guys aren't onto anything 😂 pic.twitter.com/1CSNVg6y1C — Alex Garfin (@AlexGarfin) August 25, 2022 Show Full Tweet

Live Photo of Julian and I in Freshmen year… (I was 14 he was 15) 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kHT5rzJ0vt — Alex Garfin (@AlexGarfin) August 25, 2022 Show Full Tweet

"It's been a tough few weeks, as you might imagine, with everything going on with the show. It's sad… it's a real shame. I know that I was pumped for Season 3, for sure, but what are you going to do? Anyway, mental health is definitely 100 percent priority. It's pinnacle. It's got to take precedence. And mine has been … the last couple of years … it's been rough," Elsass shared in the video. After taking some time for himself, Elsass is going to consider what the future holds for him- even if that means leaving acting. "I need some time to myself. I'm still debating whether I'm even going to act for a while. I may go in a different direction. I know that's definitely going to be disappointing to some people," he added.

Here's a look back at the Season 2 trailer & overview for The CW's Superman & Lois:

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as John Henry Irons, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Tayler Buck as Natalie Irons, with Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Todd Helbing, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, and David Madden. TVLine also reported on the story earlier this afternoon.