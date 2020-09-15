Superman & Lois: Did Elizabeth Tulloch Prod Update Preview New Logo?

Superman & Lois star Elizabeth Tulloch had some good news to share with fans about production on the newest addition to The CW's Arrowverse (sorry, we're not changing it). Taking to Twitter on Monday, Tulloch revealed that the remaining cast members had arrived in Vancouver to start their quarantine which means (as Tulloch puts it) the show's "getting close" to the start of filming. What Tulloch may have also done is reveal a new logo for the series, as you'll see displayed prominently in the image below. Just to be clear, using temp logos during filming and table reads is a common practice, so this could end up being one of those.

Here's a look at Tulloch's tweet signaling that the show's pretty close to having the band all together, as well as a look at that logo that we think would actually look pretty sweet cleaned up and in color:

The last of the cast landed in Vancouver today to start their quarantines. Getting close! @cwsupermanlois 💥 pic.twitter.com/aEp8YUvLp3 — Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) September 14, 2020

In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, "Teen Wolf") and comic books' most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, "Grimm"), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, "Little Fires Everywhere") and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, "The Peanuts Movie") could inherit their father's Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older.

Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, "Entourage"), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark's first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, "Graceland"). The adults aren't the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle's rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, "Wander Darkly"). Of course, there's never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois' father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, "Nip/Tuck") looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment's notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois' return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, "All American") enters their lives.