Superman & Lois, Doctor Who, Jensen Ackles & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Superman & Lois, Doctor Who, Jensen Ackles, Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, SNL, Squid Game, and more!

Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? CW's Superman & Lois, BBC & Disney+'s Doctor Who, Reacher Universe, USA Network's WWE Raw, Jensen Ackles, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, Loki/Tara Strong, ABC's The Rookie, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Netflix's Ranma 1/2, Prime Video's Secret Level, Netflix's Squid Game, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, December 3, 2024:

Superman & Lois Finale Offers Powerful, Emotional Ending (SPOILERS)

Doctor Who: Joy to the World Day, Time Announced; New Synopsis Details

Reacher Universe: New Novel "In Too Deep" Is Drily Funny Pulp Fun

Superman & Lois Star Tyler Hoechlin Celebrates Series, Offers Thanks

WWE Raw Preview: CM Punk to Kick Off Commercial-Free First Hour

Superman & Lois: How DC Studios Could Do Right by The Arrowverse

Countdown: Jensen Ackles Joins The Band During Orlando's Post Con-Cert

Interview with the Vampire Yule Log: It's The Stockings That Make It

Loki Star Tara Strong Discusses Miss Minutes/MCU Future, AI Debate

The Rookie Star Melissa O'Neil Gets The Blooper Spotlight & More

SNL 50: Chris Rock/Gracie Abrams, Martin Short/Hozier Set for December

Superman & Lois: Tulloch Thanks "My Clark, My Superman" Hoechlin

Ranma 1/2 Season 1 Ep. 9 "I'll Never Let Go" Review: Dance-Fight Time!

Superman & Lois Finale Preview: Lois Hits Clark with a Reality Check

Secret Level: PlayStation Studios Trailer Signals That It's Playtime

Giveaway: Win The Whitest Kids U'Know: The Complete Series

Superman & Lois Star Honors Arrowverse, Smallville in Heartfelt Post

Squid Game Creator: Season 3 Ending Changed While Working on Season 2

Superman & Lois Finale: Perfect Time for Benoist/Supergirl Appearance

