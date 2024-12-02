Posted in: Netflix, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, ranma 1/2

Ranma 1/2 Season 1 Ep. 9 "I'll Never Let Go" Review: Dance-Fight Time!

Ranma 1/2 Season 1 Episode 9 "I'll Never Let Go" was an excellent showcase for just how far along the Ranma/Akane dynamic has progressed.

The ninth episode of Netflix's Ranma 1/2, "I'll Never Let Go," was a great episode that showed how far Ranma and Akane have come along. We finally make it to the day of the skate-dancing martial arts competition to determine P-Chan's fate. And, of course, we know Ranma's battles from crazy to unhinged, each time a few bars higher than the one before.

We see Ryoga makes it back in time for the battle with the quiet promise of interfering. Ranma is quick to turn him, confident that he and Akane are ready to eat it. However, things are not as easy as they seem. The dude on the other team is just as creepy and ready to do the same thing he did to Ranma to Akane this time. I love that he is so adamant against this that Ranma even mentions that Akane is his fiance and he will make sure it does not happen.

That said, they do put up a great fight and even seem to be pretty evenly matched. Up until they pull the couple crusher move against Ranma and Akane. I am not going to lie, the move had me laughing, but I loved seeing Ranma save Akane even when Akane cannot see that he cares. They are adorable and wholesome. I really cannot get enough of their little moments; they may be short, but they are definitely sweet. I do not care how many martial arts I need to get through, but they make it worth it. Now the question is, how will Ranma compete in his current condition?

Of course, I kinda hated Ryoga when he interrupted with cold water and took female Ranma instead of Akane to continue. More hilarity is about to ensue since Ryoga cannot skate. Ranma, not wanting Akane to get close to the creepy dude, decides to continue. We all know this is not about to go all, but Ranma's ego will definitely ensure creepy dude does not get Akane. Ryoga decides to punch the ice, and the ruin breaks as the announcement reveals it was done over a pool. The stakes are now ebbed higher as they need to make sure Ryoga does not get hit with cold water. I cannot wait to see them destroy the competition.

Ranma 1/2 Season 1 Episode 9: "I'll Never Let Go" Review by Alejandra Bodden 8.5 / 10 The ninth episode of Netflix's Ranma 1/2, "I'll Never Let Go," was a great episode that showed how far Ranma and Akane have come along. We finally make it to the day of the skate-dancing martial arts competition to determine P-Chan's fate. And, of course, we know Ranma's battles from crazy to unhinged, each time a few bars higher than the one before.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!