Reacher Universe: New Novel "In Too Deep" Is Drily Funny Pulp Fun

Here's why Lee Child and Andrew Child's new Jack Reacher novel "In Too Deep" is pure pulp/noir fun in all the best ways possible.

A new Jack Reacher novel is an annual event, like tax season, only a lot less stressful and more fun. Jack Reacher may show up where he's least expected, but a new book always shows up every autumn, along with a new Michael Connelly book, and you always know what you're in for, if not the details. That's what reading it is for.

In Too Deep is a piece of pure pulp fun. Reacher hitches a ride that gets run off the road in the Ozarks. The driver dies, and Reacher wakes up handcuffed to a table with a concussion and a broken wrist. This really pisses him off, and you do not piss off a wrecking ball that walks like a man. He finds himself embroiled in a plot where he suspects the guy who's helping him is setting him up as a patsy, especially since he has reason to distrust the story he's being fed, but his concussion has left him with temporary amnesia, so he can't recall the hour before the car crash and who's responsible. Reacher has a very simple credo: if you leave him alone, he'll leave you alone. If you don't leave him alone, he won't leave you alone until there's nothing left of you.

In Too Deep is the first Reacher book written solo by creator Lee Child's younger brother, Andrew Child. The previous four novels had been co-plotted by both brothers, and this is the first time the younger Child gets to cut loose. though, of course, still overseen by the original creator. Reacher is unchanging, immutable. There's not a lot of room for character growth or development in Reacher. He will always be Reacher. He enters a mystery, investigates, and finds out what's going on and who's behind it, then he punches them to death and hits a ride out of town. The Childs have honed Reacher stories to a well-oiled machine by now. The plot is the kind of pulp crime craziness that feels just plausible enough to keep the pages turning. Andrew Child has perfected the book series' terse, direct sentences and rhythms, but this is the first in the last five that is drily funny. Reacher's sardonic outlook and attitude are on full display here with a quiet glee. It's been over twenty-five books, and Reacher has become that character who can be inserted into any situation just so we can see how he punches his way out of it. That's what we're here for every year.

In Too Deep is now out in bookshops.

