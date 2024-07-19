Superman & Lois, Cobra Kai & RIP Bob Newhart: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, bob newhart, charmed, cobra kai, dexter: original sin, doctor who, Fallout, netflix, Starfleet Academy, superman & lois, The Acolyte, the boys, The Powerpuff Girls

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? The Powerpuff Girls, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Paramount+'s Halo, SYFY's The Ark, Netflix, Prime Video's God of War, Disney+'s The Acolyte, IATSE/AMPTP, TNT's Charmed, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, CW's Superman & Lois, Prime Video's Fallout, HBO's Dune: Prophecy, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Original Sin, Prime Video's The Boys, BBC's Doctor Who… and RIP Bob Newhart.

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, July 19, 2024:

The Powerpuff Girls Project Still In Development, Not In Production

AEW Dynamite 250: Tony Khan's Ruins Wednesday for 250th Time

Cobra Kai: Griffin Santopietro on Series Growth, Fight Training & More

Saturday Night Live Remembers Bob Newhart with 1995 SNL Monologue

Halo Canceled by Paramount+ After 2 Seasons; Series May Be Shopped

The Ark Showrunners, Star Christie Burke on Season 2 Goals & Fandom

Netflix Adds 8M Subscribers in Q2; Won't Bundle with Rival Streamers

Bob Newhart, Comedy Legend & Sitcom Star, Passes Away at Age 94

God of War Series Gets Some "Love" From Amazon TV Execs: "Stay Tuned!"

The Acolyte Season 1 Finale Review: Wrapping a Shakespearean Tragedy

IATSE Members Ratify Hollywood Basic, Area Standards Agreements

Charmed: TNT Honoring Shannen Doherty with "Best of Prue" Marathon

Starfleet Academy: Karim Diané, Zoë Steiner Join "Star Trek" Series

Superman & Lois Look This Friday: Poster Teases Bad News for World

Fallout Season 2 Looks "Ahead of Schedule" with "Scripts In Hand"

Dune: Prophecy Arrives This November; Prequel Series Teaser Released

Dexter: Original Sin: Paramount+ with Showtime Posts Prequel Preview

The Boys: New Key Art Posters Are Warning Sign to The World (SPOILERS)

Cobra Kai Creators on Nariyoshi Miyagi/Mr. Miyagi Spinoff Possibility

Doctor Who: Ncuti Gatwa Bigenerates into Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

