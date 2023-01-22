Superman & Lois: Paul Lazenby/Atom-Man Signals Season 3 Filming Wrap Paul Lazenby (Henry Miller/Atom-Man) took to Twitter to share thanks & signal that he's wrapped filming on The CW's Superman & Lois Season 3.

First introduced in Season 1 Episode 11, "A Brief Reminiscence In-Between Cataclysmic Events," and rumored to be returning for the third season based on set photos towards the end of the year, Paul Lazenby (Henry Miller/Atom-Man) put to rest any rumors about his involvement in what's to come with The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois. In a social media post from earlier today, Lazenby thanked Hoechlin, actor Wole Parks, the show's stunt team, and the production crew for all of their hard work.

What's going to be interesting to see is if Lazenby's Atom-Man is back for more flashback scenes or for a new (possibly Intergang-powered) throwdown with The Man of Steel, though one of the images that Lazenby shares is of Hoechlin in a much newer costume. Here's a look at Lazenby's tweet from earlier today confirming his work on the season has officially wrapped:

Superman & Lois Season 3: A Look Ahead

Returning on March 14th, the third season of The CW's Superman & Lois opens weeks after Superman's blowout defeat of Ally Allston. Clark (Hoechlin) and Lois (Tulloch) are now working at the Smallville Gazette together and enjoying small-town life. But the Kents' romantic bliss only shines a light on how isolating "the secret" can be as Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) struggles to balance a new love interest and her friendship with Lois. However, Lois' own work-life balance is put to the test when an undercover assignment reveals a deadly foe that promises to change the Kent family forever. Superman would move heaven and earth for his family, but with a villain this merciless, even that might not be enough.

Meanwhile, the Kent boys find themselves being pulled in opposite directions as Jordan (Alex Garfin) discovers what a superhero identity really means and Jonathan (Michael Bishop) searches for purpose beyond the football field. Amid all this upheaval, John Henry (Wolé Parks) is haunted by his doppelgänger's past, leading to dangerous consequences for him and Natalie (Tayler Buck). Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui) and Kyle (Erik Valdez) redefine their family post-separation, while Sarah (Inde Navarrette) explores what the future holds for her and Jordan now that she knows the truth about his powers. Having learned the hard way that no one else can be trusted to work with Superman, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh) reclaims his post at the Department of Defense, only to face his own conflict in working with his grandson, Jordan.