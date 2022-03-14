Superman & Lois S02E08 Images: Something's Wrong with John Henry

After that brutal "tough love" family intervention left Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) at a serious crossroads and Ian Bohen's Anderson pledged his allegiance to Ally (Rya Kihlstedt), this week's episode of The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois isn't dialing back the serious drama with this week's episode "Into Oblivion." Something's off about John Henry's (Wole Parks) behavior and it's causing serious concern- especially with Natalie (Taylor Buck). Meanwhile, Jonathan and Jordan (Alex Garfin) brace themselves for another wave from Lois (Tulloch) & Clark (Hoechlin), while Kyle (Erik Valdez) and Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) continue their run of awkward moments. Now here's a look at the preview images, episode overview, and promo for this week's chapter:

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 8 "Into Oblivion": CHANGES – Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch), Clark (Tyler Hoechlin), and Natalie (Taylor Buck) notice a difference in John Henry's (Wole Parks) behavior and fear something might be very wrong. Meanwhile, Kyle (Erik Valdez) encounters an awkward moment with Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) while stopping by the house to pick Sarah (Inde Navarrette) up for school. Lastly, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alex Garfin) brace themselves when they realize a talking-to from their parents is headed their way. Dylan Walsh and Sofia Hasmik also star. The episode was directed by Sudz Sutherland and written by Juliana James & Kristi Korzec.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as The Stranger, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Tayler Buck as Natalie Irons, with Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Todd Helbing, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, and David Madden.