Superman & Lois, Stewart/Hinchcliffe & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Superman & Lois, Tomb Raider, Billy on the Street, Scarpetta, Stewart/Tony Hinchcliffe, Cobra Kai, and more!

Welcome back, folks! Once again, My Chemical Romance kicks things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme song) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? CW's Superman & Lois, Prime Video's Tomb Raider, AMC's Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, Billy on the Street, InvestiGates, Prime Video's Scarpetta, WWE/AEW, Apple TV+'s Presumed Innocent, Jon Stewart/Tony Hinchcliffe, Netflix's Cobra Kai, Adult Swim's Invincible Fight Girl, VP Kamala Harris/Joe Rogan, NBC's Saturday Night Live, Star Trek/LeVar Burton, FOX's The Simpsons/NFL, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Superman & Lois, Tomb Raider, Billy on the Street, Scarpetta, Jon Stewart & Tony Hinchcliffe, Cobra Kai, VP Kamala Harris & Joe Rogan, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, October 30, 2024:

Superman & Lois Season 4 Ep. 6 Overview: Clark & Luthor, Face-to-Face

Tomb Raider: Turner, Boynton Reportedly Testing for Lara Croft Role

Mayfair Witches Season 2 Mini-Teaser: Another Day, Another Warning

Billy on the Street: Eichner, Ferrell Are "Loud White Men for Kamala"

InvestiGates Season 3 Features Casts from Star Trek SNW, Picard & More

Scarpetta: Jamie Lee Curtis Signals Filming Start in Must-Read Posts

WWE Announces Launch of WWE ID Indy Wrestler Development Program

Presumed Innocent Season 2 Moving on From Scott Turow Novels

Jon Stewart Defends Tony Hinchcliffe, Has Us Missing Trevor Noah

WWE Raw Dominates AEW on the Final Stop of the Road to Crown Jewel

Cobra Kai vs. Iron Dragons in This Sneak Peek at Season 6 Part 2

Invincible Fight Girl: Adult Swim Early Preview Doesn't Pull Punches

VP Kamala Harris Camp, Joe Rogan Still In Talks; JD Vance This Week

Cobra Kai Season 6 Part 2 Key Art: It's Time to Take on The World

Saturday Night Live Host John Mulaney's SNL Week Officially Begins

Star Trek: LeVar Burton Could See "Legacy" After "Starfleet Academy"

The Simpsons, NFL Teaming Up for Animated ESPN MNF Simulcast

SNL/Chappell Roan, AOC/Tony Hinchcliffe & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

