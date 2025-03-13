Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
Superman, The Boys, John Mulaney & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: John Mulaney, State Farm/Batman, The Boys, Superman, The Last of Us, The Rookie, Stranger Things 5, and more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Netflix's Everybody's Live with John Mulaney, State Farm/Batman, ABC's Abbott Elementary, TBS's AEW Dynamite, Prime Video's The Boys, Bosch Author Michael Connelly's Nightshade, DC Studios' Superman, HBO's The Last of Us, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, ABC's The Rookie, Peacock's Poker Face, Disney+'s The Mandalorian, Steven Knight/Peaky Blinders, Netflix's Stranger Things 5, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, March 13, 2025:
Everybody's Live with John Mulaney Tonight – And You Can Be, Too!
Shrew!: Funny, Feminist Rewrite of Shakespeare Plays It Straight
State Farm Does Justice to Batman, Catwoman, Joker & More in New Ad
Abbott Elementary: Check Out Our S04E17 "Karaoke" Preview & More
AEW Dynamite Preview: Revolution Fallout and Yet Another Tournament
The Boys Season 5: Colby Minifie Getting to Do More Physical Comedy
Bosch Author Michael Connelly Shows New Novel's Real Police Station
Stephanie McMahon WWE Travel Show Trailer, Premiere Date Revealed
Superman: Fillion on Why Playing "Jerk" Guy Gardner Was "Freeing"
The Last of Us Season 2 Images Include Joel, Ellie, Abby, Dina & More
Stranger Things: The First Shadow NYC Rehearsal Images Released
The Rookie: Fillion Pitches Nolan/"Chenford" Final Scene; S07E10 Promo
Poker Face Season 2 Set for May 8th; Teaser, New Images Released
The Mandalorian: Giancarlo Esposito Hopeful for Moff Gideon Future
Steven Knight on A Thousand Blows, "Peaky Blinders" Movie & More
Stranger Things Stars Brown, Sink Discuss Emotional Final Series Wrap
