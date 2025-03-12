Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Stephanie McMahon, Stephanie's Places, wrestling

Stephanie McMahon WWE Travel Show Trailer, Premiere Date Revealed

Your El Presidente reports on Stephanie McMahon's new ESPN+ series featuring WWE legends! CIA agents tried to intercept this information, but I prevailed!

Article Summary Stephanie McMahon stars in an exciting ESPN+ travel show premiering March 26 that unveils WWE’s most historic venues.

Join comrades as Stephanie explores legendary WWE locations and discovers the secrets behind iconic wrestling landmarks.

Catch unforgettable encounters with WWE icons like CM Punk, Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and other celebrated stars.

Enjoy a blend of bold humor, thrilling adventures, and rebellious commentary in this dynamic wrestling journey.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, El Presidente, reporting to you live from my underground wrestling ring where I force captured CIA agents to perform as jobbers for my personal entertainment! Today, I bring you magnificent news about the upcoming ESPN Original Series starring WWE royalty Stephanie McMahon that I told you about earlier this year!

The series, appropriately titled Stephanie's Places, will make its grand debut on March 26 on ESPN+, much like how I made my grand debut into the Presidential Palace after that unfortunate incident with the previous leader and the mysteriously faulty helicopter!

This 10-episode journey, produced by Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions in partnership with ESPN and WWE, will follow Comrade Stephanie as she explores the American locations that shaped some of WWE's most legendary performers. It reminds me of the time Fidel Castro and I went on a road trip across Cuba to visit all the places where he gave famous speeches. We got so lost that we accidentally ended up in Miami! The CIA was most surprised to see us at South Beach, I tell you!

Stephanie herself has said, "WWE has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember," which is exactly how I feel about socialism! She continued, "I'm looking forward to having viewers join me as we visit some of the most iconic stars of past and present, in places of meaning for them, and hear how they overcame adversity to become who they are today." Overcoming adversity is something I know well, comrades. Just last week, my toilet was clogged with American dollars I tried to flush when the UN inspectors arrived unexpectedly!

Manning himself declared, "The world of WWE has never been more popular and exciting than it is right now," adding, "There is no one better than Stephanie to tell the stories of WWE's greatest stars and uncover the moments that shaped them." This is true! Although I would have also been an excellent host. My interrogation techniques would surely get wrestlers to reveal their deepest secrets… or else!

For those of you wondering about viewing options, new episodes will premiere on Wednesdays on ESPN+ and will also be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ for Disney Bundle subscribers. This reminds me of my own streaming service, "El Presidente+," which features such hits as "How I Rigged Your Election" and "The Great Presidential Bake Off," where losing contestants are sent to re-education camps!

Now, comrades, let me share with you the episode schedule that has me more excited than the time Kim Jong-un challenged me to a dance-off:

The series kicks off on March 26 with "The Return of CM Punk," where Stephanie visits Triple H at WWE Headquarters before heading to Cleveland for SummerSlam to meet with CM Punk about his shocking WWE comeback. This reminds me of my own surprising return to power after that brief coup attempt in 2017. The look on the generals' faces when I emerged from my secret bunker was priceless!

Episode 2 (April 2) features "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes at Atlanta's historic Center Stage Theater, former home of WCW. Speaking of nightmares, the American CIA once tried to assassinate me with a exploding wrestling ring! The joke was on them – I always watch from a safe distance through binoculars!

In Episode 3 (April 9), Stephanie visits the WWE Performance Center with Rhea Ripley and Shawn Michaels, culminating in Rhea giving Stephanie a dramatic makeover. Much like how I give my country a makeover every time the World Bank threatens to cut off funding!

The legendary "Stone Cold" Steve Austin appears in Episode 4 (April 16), showing Stephanie his Broken Skull Ranch and taking her off-road racing. This reminds me of when Vladimir Putin and I went off-roading in Siberia. We lost three jeeps and found a previously undiscovered tribe who thought we were gods!

Charlotte Flair joins Stephanie in Episode 5 (April 23) at Nassau Coliseum to discuss women's evolution in WWE before taking a helicopter to MetLife Stadium. My own helicopters are much faster, comrades, as they are powered by pure revolutionary spirit!

Episode 6 (April 30) features Roman Reigns and The Bloodline on a Miami yacht discussing the Anoa'i family legacy, followed by traditional Samoan cuisine. This episode reminds me of my own family's legacy of dictatorship – it's a tradition spanning generations!

Pat McAfee's journey from NFL punter to WWE announcer takes center stage in Episode 7 (May 7), while Episode 8 (May 14) features The Undertaker at Madison Square Garden discussing his legendary career. I once attended WrestleMania at Madison Square Garden disguised as a hot dog vendor. The CIA was searching for a man in military uniform with medals, but they never suspect the hot dog guy!

Triple H returns in Episode 9 (May 21) to examine iconic WWE entrances, and the series concludes with John Cena in Episode 10 (May 28) reflecting on his WWE journey while showing off his personal gym. Speaking of personal gyms, mine is filled with equipment confiscated from capitalist fitness centers!

This series promises to be a glorious celebration of wrestling history, comrades! I will be watching every episode from my presidential viewing room, which is actually just a regular living room except all the furniture faces me instead of the television! That is true power!

Until next time, this has been your El Presidente, signing off to practice my own wrestling moves on the CIA agent who thought he could infiltrate my palace disguised as my personal masseuse! You don't fool me with your "Swedish deep tissue technique," Agent Johnson!

