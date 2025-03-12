Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
The Rookie, IWTV/Lestat, Tennant/RTD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Last of Us, The Rookie, Devil May Cry, Interview with the Vampire, Tiana, Invincible, Doctor Who & more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO's The Last of Us, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, Animaniacs/Stephen Colbert, ABC's The Rookie, NBC's Night Court, Netflix's WWE Raw, Netflix's Devil May Cry, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, SNL/WWE, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, Disney+'s Tiana, Prime Video's Invincible, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Prime Video's Leverage: Redemption, BBC's Doctor Who, Disney+'s Andor, and more!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, March 12, 2025:
The Last of Us Recaps Ellie's Journey; Ramsey on Ellie/Dina Dynamic
RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 Ep. 9 Review: Designing Drag Queens
Andor Season 1 Streaming on Hulu, Eps. 1-3 Available on YouTube
Animaniacs Star Paulsen Finds Colbert's MAGA Maniacs "Heeeeelarious"
The Rookie Returns Tonight: Here's Our S07E09: "The Kiss" Preview
Night Court: Here's Our S03E12: "A Little Night Court Music" Preview!
WWE Raw Crushes It at MSG While Tony Khan Cries
Devil May Cry Trailer: The Day of The Demon Isn't on Dante's Calendar
The Last of Us Recaps Joel's Journey; Pascal on "Ambitious" Season 2
Interview with the Vampire Fans Taken on Season 3 Writers' Room Tour
SNL/WWE: Meryl Streep More "Attitude Era" Than CM Punk, Seth Rollins
Dexter: Resurrection EP's Recent Post Teases Table Time – But For Who?
Tiana Star Rose "Disappointed" By Disney's Decision to Cancel Series
Invincible Season 3 Finale Clip: Conquest Really Isn't Impressed
Ghostman: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II On Board for Sony TV-Produced Series
My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Set to Hit Crunchyroll on April 7th
Leverage: Redemption S03 Trailer: A Little Bad Can Do A Lot of Good
Doctor Who: Tennant, RTD on New Showrunner "Conversations," Disney
Interview with the Vampire: Anne Rice Estate Inks New Multimedia Deal
Andor Scripts Won't Be Released; "AI Is The Reason": Tony Gilroy
