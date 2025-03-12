Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

The Rookie, IWTV/Lestat, Tennant/RTD & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Last of Us, The Rookie, Devil May Cry, Interview with the Vampire, Tiana, Invincible, Doctor Who & more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme) – welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? HBO's The Last of Us, MTV's RuPaul's Drag Race, Animaniacs/Stephen Colbert, ABC's The Rookie, NBC's Night Court, Netflix's WWE Raw, Netflix's Devil May Cry, AMC's Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, SNL/WWE, Paramount+ with Showtime's Dexter: Resurrection, Disney+'s Tiana, Prime Video's Invincible, Crunchyroll's My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Prime Video's Leverage: Redemption, BBC's Doctor Who, Disney+'s Andor, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: The Last of Us, Animaniacs/Colbert, The Rookie, Devil May Cry, Interview with the Vampire, SNL/WWE, Andor, Dexter: Resurrection, Tiana, Invincible, Leverage: Redemption, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, March 12, 2025:

The Last of Us Recaps Ellie's Journey; Ramsey on Ellie/Dina Dynamic

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 17 Ep. 9 Review: Designing Drag Queens

Andor Season 1 Streaming on Hulu, Eps. 1-3 Available on YouTube

Animaniacs Star Paulsen Finds Colbert's MAGA Maniacs "Heeeeelarious"

The Rookie Returns Tonight: Here's Our S07E09: "The Kiss" Preview

Night Court: Here's Our S03E12: "A Little Night Court Music" Preview!

WWE Raw Crushes It at MSG While Tony Khan Cries

Devil May Cry Trailer: The Day of The Demon Isn't on Dante's Calendar

The Last of Us Recaps Joel's Journey; Pascal on "Ambitious" Season 2

Interview with the Vampire Fans Taken on Season 3 Writers' Room Tour

SNL/WWE: Meryl Streep More "Attitude Era" Than CM Punk, Seth Rollins

Dexter: Resurrection EP's Recent Post Teases Table Time – But For Who?

Tiana Star Rose "Disappointed" By Disney's Decision to Cancel Series

Invincible Season 3 Finale Clip: Conquest Really Isn't Impressed

Ghostman: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II On Board for Sony TV-Produced Series

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes Set to Hit Crunchyroll on April 7th

Leverage: Redemption S03 Trailer: A Little Bad Can Do A Lot of Good

Doctor Who: Tennant, RTD on New Showrunner "Conversations," Disney

Interview with the Vampire: Anne Rice Estate Inks New Multimedia Deal

Andor Scripts Won't Be Released; "AI Is The Reason": Tony Gilroy

The Boys/SPN Fam, Invincible, The Rookie & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!